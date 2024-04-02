‘Law & Order’ Star Angie Harmon Claims Instacart Driver Shot And Killed Her Dog

Angie Harmon says she’s mourning a devastating loss after she claimed an Instacart shopper shot and killed her dog, Oliver, over the weekend.

On Monday, the “Rizzoli & Isles” star, 51, shared details about the alleged incident that she says happened after the delivery driver dropped off her groceries at her home.

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver,” she claimed in an Instagram post. “He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog.”

Harmon noted that their Ring camera was charging in the house and didn’t capture the footage, adding that the delivery worker “knew he wasn’t being recorded” when the incident allegedly took place.

The “Law & Order” actor went on to explain that the suspect was released from custody, adding, “The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense.’ He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

Harmon told her more than 588k followers that she was home with her two daughters, Finley and Avery, at the time of the delivery. The incident took place at Harmon’s home in Charlotte, N.C., TMZ reports.

“He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,’” Harmon continued in her Instagram post. “We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told TMZ in a statement that the driver claimed Harmon’s dog “attacked” him during the delivery.

“The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog,” authorities told TMZ. “Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack.”

Police also told the outlet that no criminal charges have been filed against the alleged shooter and CMPD’s Animal Care and Control responded at the scene.

Representatives for Harmon and Instacart didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department also couldn’t be immediately reached.

Instacart has suspended the driver following the incident, the Independent reports.

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind,” an Instacart spokesperson said in a statement to the Independent. “We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

