Lautaro becomes Inter's top goalscorer in Champions League with hat trick against Monaco

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez became Inter Milan’s top scorer in Europe’s elite competition as he netted a hat trick against 10-man Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lautaro’s treble moved him onto 18 goals in the Champions League, one more than former Inter and Italy forward Sandro Mazzola, who racked up goals in the old European Cup in the 1960s and 70s.

The Inter Milan captain was given a standing ovation by the San Siro crowd when he was taken off in the 76th minute, with his goals having secured a 3-0 win and place in the round of 16 of the revamped Champions League.

“I’m really proud because I’m beating records but as I always say, what’s important is that Inter wins, I am here to help the team, to make all these fans happy,” Lautaro said. “I’m really proud of everything I am doing.”

The 27-year-old Lautaro is hitting his stride at just the right moment with eight goals in his 10 matches in 2025. Prior to that he had only scored once for Inter since early November, in a rare drought for the Argentina World Cup winner.

Lautaro’s hunger for goals was evident when, shortly after completing his hat trick in the 67th minute, he fell to his knees and put his head to the ground in obvious disappointment at missing a chance to grab a fourth.

Inter finished fourth in the 36-team standings, advancing directly to the round of 16, while Monaco had to be content with 17th and a spot in the knockout playoffs round.

The Nerazzurri reached the final in 2023, losing 1-0 to Manchester City.

“This fourth place says that Inter is a big team, that Inter should be respected,” Lautaro said. “We showed that two years ago when we got to the final, playing a great team like Manchester City as equals, where I think we deserved more.”

In truth the result in Milan was never really in doubt after less than 12 minutes. Lautaro’s early penalty had already given Inter a 1-0 lead before Monaco defender Christian Mawissa was given a straight red card for bringing down Marcus Thuram when clear on goal — leaving the visitors at a man disadvantage for most of the match.

Lautaro doubled his and Inter’s tally in the 16th minute.

The Associated Press