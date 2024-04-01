Lauren London Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 5th Anniversary of His Death: ‘I Love You’

The actress honored her late partner with a heartfelt Instagram message

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Nipsey Hussle in 2019

Lauren London is paying homage to her late boyfriend, musician Nipsey Hussle.

On Sunday, the actress, 39, shared a post on Instagram reflecting on the fifth anniversary of the rapper's death.

"If you know me, you know March is always tough for me," London wrote in the caption of the post, alongside a portrait of Hussle looking into the camera.

"31 days of holding my breath," she continued. "This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024. Interesting…. considering your name #GodWillRise."

"Energy never dies…. I love you," she finished the post. "Eternal.💙🏁."

The “Hussle & Motivate” musician (né Ermias Asghedom) died on March 31, 2019, at age 33 after being shot on the street outside his Marathon Clothing Company location in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Eric Holder Jr. was indicted two months after the shooting, and prosecutors said Holder — who pleaded not guilty — fired at least 10 rounds that hit the Grammy-winning hip-hop star. Holder was found guilty in July 2022 of first-degree murder, plus two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm after his gunfire wounded two bystanders. He was sentenced to at least 60 years in prison in February 2023.

Hussle was a father of two — he shared his son Kross, 7, with London and had a daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship.

The You People actress has previously been candid about missing her late partner, telling PEOPLE in a podcast interview last year that while she has been focusing on trying to find peace and celebrate her parenting and career triumphs, she still experiences "the feeling of there's one person you wished was here to watch the movie with you."

"I also don't want to give a misconception that I'm at peace and I'm walking around on a cloud," London told PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein in January 2023. "I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don't want to, and I'm angry about it. And that's what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there's something else."

"And I wish he was here, so it's really a choice," London continued. "And so I'm making a choice every day, but I don't wanna give off this perception that, you know, 'Oh, everything's all flowers...' But I think if you make the choice and that you're intentional with how you would like to show up in life, it could be more gentle than harsh."

In 2022, Hussle received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been the his 37th birthday, and London spoke at the event.

After wishing him a happy birthday, London said in the ceremony's first speech: "I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we've always known Hussle was destined for greatness."

"This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would've been honored by this moment," the actress continued. "I think he would want everyone to remember that you can't get to what's possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn't mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better."

"So whenever you're in the City of Angels and you see this star," she concluded, "I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it's finished."



