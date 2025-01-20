Lauren Betts lifts No. 1 UCLA to 72-57 win over No. 25 Baylor in Coretta Scott King Classic

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 24 points, nine rebounds and a school-record nine blocks to help No. 1 UCLA beat 25th-ranked Baylor 72-57 on Monday in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic.

The doubleheader that also featured No. 7 Texas and eighth-ranked Maryland was created to honor King's legacy and celebrate female empowerment in sports. It’s the first time the names of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King have been licensed for a sporting event.

UCLA (18-0) jumped all over Baylor to build an early double-digit lead. The Bears (16-4), who saw their five-game winning streak end, got within five a few times, but each time Betts and the Bruins answered.

The Bruins had a 41-36 lead midway through the third quarter before scoring six straight to restore a double-digit advantage. Baylor didn't get within single digits the rest of the way.

Yaya Felder scored 10 points to lead the Bears.

Key moment

UCLA scored 17 of the game's first 19 points to build a double-digit cushion.

Key stat

Betts broke the school record for blocks she held with Corinne Costa of seven. Betts reached that mark in her last game against Penn State last week. Costa did it four times from 2011-14.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins remained one of two unbeaten teams in Division I women's basketball, along with No. 5 LSU. UCLA will remain on the East Coast for the week to face Rutgers and then Maryland.

Baylor: The Bears entered the Top 25 this week for the first time since early in the season. They probably will need a win on Sunday against No. 9 TCU to stay ranked.

Up next

UCLA visits Rutgers on Thursday. Baylor visits No. 9 TCU on Sunday.

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press