Latest RPI rankings for SC high school football teams. See who moved up, down
The latest MaxPreps RPI rankings in South Carolina has the same teams at the top as last week, but others made moves after Friday’s games.
Lexington moved up one spot in Class 5A Division I Upper State after its come-from-behind win over Chapin.
In Class 5A Division II Lower State, Myrtle Beach moved up two spots following its win over Conway.
The RPI rankings will be used in South Carolina to help determine playoff seeding in Class 5A Division I and II and Class 4A.
The RPI is based 50% on your winning percentage, 40% on your opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on your opponents’ opponents winning percentage.
Using the RPI rankings, region champions will be seeded first in the playoffs followed by second-, third- and fourth-place finishers. All non-automatic qualifiers would make up the rest of the bracket based on MaxPreps’ RPI standings.
For the Class 4A playoffs, there will be 16 teams in the Upper State and 16 in the Lower State. As an example, the four region champions in Upper and Lower State will be seeded 1-4 based on RPI. The same goes for second place and so on. Class 4A used 1-16 seeding the past two years but didn’t use an RPI formula.
With the use of RPI, there will be no predetermined home and away teams in the Class 4A and 5A playoff brackets, which most coaches are glad to see go away. The highest remaining seed will host. Because of the seeding criteria, region teams could face each other in the first round of the postseason.
MaxPreps RPI rankings
Rankings are as of 9 a.m. (Will be updated after Saturday’s games). Teams in bold haven’t been updated after last night’s games
Class 5A Division I
Upper State
Dutch Fork, 6-0, 0.80495
Spartanburg, 4-1, 0.71255
River Bluff, 6-1, 0.66128
Lexington, 5-2, 0.64106
JL Mann, 4-1, 0.61871
Dorman, 3-3, 0.59309
Clover, 4-3, 0.57025
Boiling Springs, 4-1, 0.56727
Rock Hill, 5-3, 0.56615
Byrnes, 2-4, 0.50385
Mauldin, 1-4, 0.44262
Wade Hampton, 0-5 ,0.22653
Lower State
Summerville, 7-0, 0.69161
Sumter, 7-0, 0.66902
Ridge View, 4-3, 0.61173
Ashley Ridge, 6-1, 0.59094
Fort Dorchester, 3-3, 0.54244
Carolina Forest, 3-3, 0.54139
Blythewood, 6-2, 0.53545
James Island, 4-3, 0.51869
West Ashley, 3-3, 0.49732
Stratford, 3-4, 0.49326
Wando, 4-3, 0.47559
Spring Valley, 0-8, 0.40115
Cane Bay, 0-7, 0.35213
Stall, 0-6, 0.34779
Class 5A Division II
Upper State
Northwestern, 8-0, 0.74075
Gaffney, 5-0, 0.71490
Greenwood, 4-1, 0.67240
TL Hanna, 2-2, 0.64492
Hillcrest, 4-1, 0.61365
Riverside, 4-1, 0.57130
Catawba Ridge, 5-2, 0.56121
Indian Land, 4-3, 0.49934
Eastside, 3-2, 0.49892
Greenville, 1-4, 0.48987
Woodmont, 1-3, 0.47638
Nation Ford, 1-6, 0.45819
Fort Mill, 1-6, 0.40360
Easley, 1-4, 0.36080
Lower State
Irmo, 7-0, 0.74741
Chapin, 4-3, 0.62899
White Knoll, 4-3, 0.59500
West Florence, 5-2, 0.59031
Goose Creek, 4-3, 0.53019
Myrtle Beach, 4-3, 0.52481
Westwood, 4-3, 0.52014
Berkeley, 3-4, 0.49769
Lugoff-Elgin, 3-5, 0.49284
Lucy Beckham, 4-3, 0.47946
Socastee, 2-5, 0.43439
North Myrtle Beach, 2-5, 0.43021
Conway, 1-6, 0.38819
St. James, 0-7, 0.32154
Class 4A
Upper State
Westside, 5-0, 0.76668
Seneca, 6-0, 0.64781
South Pointe, 4-2, 0.63338
Wren, 4-1, 0.62042
Daniel, 4-1, 0.59596
Camden, 4-3, 0.59266
Fountain Inn, 4-2, 0.58893
AC Flora. 6-2, 0.58135 up 1
Richland Northeast, 6-2, 0.56769
Greer. 3-3, 0.53516
Pickens, 3-2, 0.49610
Emerald, 2-4, 0.48888
Dreher, 3-3, 0.48840
Berea, 2-3, 0.45152
Lancaster, 2-4, 0.44349
York, 2-4, 0.43217
Laurens, 0-5, 0.43106
Blue Ridge, 2-3, 0.38047
Travelers Rest. 1-4, 0.37618
Southside, 0-5, 0.29304
Lower State
South Florence, 5-2, 0.66762
North Augusta. 4-1, 0.64587
May River, 6-0, 0.64323
Bishop England, 5-2, 0.63019
Gray Collegiate, 3-2, 0.60570
Hartsville, 4-1-1, 0.59012
Darlington. 4-3, 0.53376
Crestwood. 3-4, 0.51665
Bluffton, 4-2, 0.51552
South Aiken. 2-3, 0.51416
Hilton Head Island, 4-2, 0.49943
Gilbert, 2-3, 0.49444
Lower Richland, 4-4, 0.47887
Lakewood, 2-5, 0.46505
Brookland-Cayce, 1-4, 0.44786
Beaufort, 1-5, 0.43105
Midland Valley, 1-5, 0.41833
Airport, 1-4, 0.40668
Colleton County, 1-5, 0.39975
Wilson, 1-7, 0.36071
Aiken, 0-4, 0.27671