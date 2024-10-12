Latest RPI rankings for SC high school football teams. See who moved up, down

The latest MaxPreps RPI rankings in South Carolina has the same teams at the top as last week, but others made moves after Friday’s games.

Lexington moved up one spot in Class 5A Division I Upper State after its come-from-behind win over Chapin.

In Class 5A Division II Lower State, Myrtle Beach moved up two spots following its win over Conway.

The RPI rankings will be used in South Carolina to help determine playoff seeding in Class 5A Division I and II and Class 4A.

The RPI is based 50% on your winning percentage, 40% on your opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on your opponents’ opponents winning percentage.

Using the RPI rankings, region champions will be seeded first in the playoffs followed by second-, third- and fourth-place finishers. All non-automatic qualifiers would make up the rest of the bracket based on MaxPreps’ RPI standings.

For the Class 4A playoffs, there will be 16 teams in the Upper State and 16 in the Lower State. As an example, the four region champions in Upper and Lower State will be seeded 1-4 based on RPI. The same goes for second place and so on. Class 4A used 1-16 seeding the past two years but didn’t use an RPI formula.

With the use of RPI, there will be no predetermined home and away teams in the Class 4A and 5A playoff brackets, which most coaches are glad to see go away. The highest remaining seed will host. Because of the seeding criteria, region teams could face each other in the first round of the postseason.

MaxPreps RPI rankings

Rankings are as of 9 a.m. (Will be updated after Saturday’s games). Teams in bold haven’t been updated after last night’s games

Class 5A Division I

Upper State

Dutch Fork, 6-0, 0.80495

Spartanburg, 4-1, 0.71255

River Bluff, 6-1, 0.66128

Lexington, 5-2, 0.64106

JL Mann, 4-1, 0.61871

Dorman, 3-3, 0.59309

Clover, 4-3, 0.57025

Boiling Springs, 4-1, 0.56727

Rock Hill, 5-3, 0.56615

Byrnes, 2-4, 0.50385

Mauldin, 1-4, 0.44262

Wade Hampton, 0-5 ,0.22653

Lower State

Summerville, 7-0, 0.69161

Sumter, 7-0, 0.66902

Ridge View, 4-3, 0.61173

Ashley Ridge, 6-1, 0.59094

Fort Dorchester, 3-3, 0.54244

Carolina Forest, 3-3, 0.54139

Blythewood, 6-2, 0.53545

James Island, 4-3, 0.51869

West Ashley, 3-3, 0.49732

Stratford, 3-4, 0.49326

Wando, 4-3, 0.47559

Spring Valley, 0-8, 0.40115

Cane Bay, 0-7, 0.35213

Stall, 0-6, 0.34779

Class 5A Division II

Upper State

Northwestern, 8-0, 0.74075

Gaffney, 5-0, 0.71490

Greenwood, 4-1, 0.67240

TL Hanna, 2-2, 0.64492

Hillcrest, 4-1, 0.61365

Riverside, 4-1, 0.57130

Catawba Ridge, 5-2, 0.56121

Indian Land, 4-3, 0.49934

Eastside, 3-2, 0.49892

Greenville, 1-4, 0.48987

Woodmont, 1-3, 0.47638

Nation Ford, 1-6, 0.45819

Fort Mill, 1-6, 0.40360

Easley, 1-4, 0.36080

Lower State

Irmo, 7-0, 0.74741

Chapin, 4-3, 0.62899

White Knoll, 4-3, 0.59500

West Florence, 5-2, 0.59031

Goose Creek, 4-3, 0.53019

Myrtle Beach, 4-3, 0.52481

Westwood, 4-3, 0.52014

Berkeley, 3-4, 0.49769

Lugoff-Elgin, 3-5, 0.49284

Lucy Beckham, 4-3, 0.47946

Socastee, 2-5, 0.43439

North Myrtle Beach, 2-5, 0.43021

Conway, 1-6, 0.38819

St. James, 0-7, 0.32154

Class 4A

Upper State

Westside, 5-0, 0.76668

Seneca, 6-0, 0.64781

South Pointe, 4-2, 0.63338

Wren, 4-1, 0.62042

Daniel, 4-1, 0.59596

Camden, 4-3, 0.59266

Fountain Inn, 4-2, 0.58893

AC Flora. 6-2, 0.58135 up 1

Richland Northeast, 6-2, 0.56769

Greer. 3-3, 0.53516

Pickens, 3-2, 0.49610

Emerald, 2-4, 0.48888

Dreher, 3-3, 0.48840

Berea, 2-3, 0.45152

Lancaster, 2-4, 0.44349

York, 2-4, 0.43217

Laurens, 0-5, 0.43106

Blue Ridge, 2-3, 0.38047

Travelers Rest. 1-4, 0.37618

Southside, 0-5, 0.29304

Lower State

South Florence, 5-2, 0.66762

North Augusta. 4-1, 0.64587

May River, 6-0, 0.64323

Bishop England, 5-2, 0.63019

Gray Collegiate, 3-2, 0.60570

Hartsville, 4-1-1, 0.59012

Darlington. 4-3, 0.53376

Crestwood. 3-4, 0.51665

Bluffton, 4-2, 0.51552

South Aiken. 2-3, 0.51416

Hilton Head Island, 4-2, 0.49943

Gilbert, 2-3, 0.49444

Lower Richland, 4-4, 0.47887

Lakewood, 2-5, 0.46505

Brookland-Cayce, 1-4, 0.44786

Beaufort, 1-5, 0.43105

Midland Valley, 1-5, 0.41833

Airport, 1-4, 0.40668

Colleton County, 1-5, 0.39975

Wilson, 1-7, 0.36071

Aiken, 0-4, 0.27671