Latest on Roki Sasaki’s decision, Red Sox offseason update | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The mystery surrounding Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki’s free agency is starting to become a little more clear after teams have reached out to express their interest in the talents of the young, budding ace. With the international signing period approaching rapidly, we might know the fate of where Sasaki will join sooner rather than later.

Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Kiley McDaniel of ESPN as they take a look at the latest news surrounding Sasaki, including which teams have made their pitch, why some teams didn’t seem to bother and why the San Diego Padres appear to need the talents of the pitcher in their rotation more than anyone else.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jordan is joined by Boston Red Sox beat writer for MassLive, Chris Cotillo, as they look at the job the Red Sox have done so far this offseason, what their starting rotation will look like come opening day, which prospects to keep an eye on and reminisce about the 2020 season. Later, Jordan and Kiley talk about the recent moves from the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as the Chicago Cubs trading for Vidal Bruján and the Tampa Bay Rays hoping to strike gold with their signing of Eloy Jiménez.

(0:54) - Kiley McDaniel joins the show

(5:29) - The Opener: Latest on Roki Sasaki’s decision

(20:30) - Why the Padres need Sasaki

(32:20) - Chris Cotillo joins

(44:43) - Red Sox prospect talk

(50:49) - Boston’s rotation in 2025

(1:01:57) - Around the League: Nationals and Pirates make moves

(1:10:25) - Vidal Bruján to the Cubs

