LATEST Liverpool injuries and suspensions ahead of Chelsea clash

Here are the latest updates on Liverpool's first-team injuries and suspensions vs Chelsea as well as key return dates for members of the squad.

Liverpool return to Premier League action two weeks on from entering the second international break of the campaign at the top of the table courtesy of a 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace.

The Reds prepare to welcome Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea to Anfield as they look to continue their impressive start under Arne Slot.

Liverpool however, as confirmed by Arne Slot, have returned from the international break with slight issues.

Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker was forced off with a hamstring injury at Selhurst Park earlier this month and is expected to be out for at least the next month.

In his press conference on Friday morning, Arne Slot said: “Alisson is for sure not with us in the upcoming weeks, that's clear. So, that's a blow for him and for us because I think he did really well this season and did so well for this club for so many years.”

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to provide cover for the Brazilian once more.

© IMAGO

Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott also remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from an injury sustained during the September international break.

The midfielder fractured his leg playing during an England U21s camp and has stepped up his rehab in recent weeks as he nears a return to the squad.

© IMAGO

Multiple players need assesing

Ahead of the clash with Chelsea, Slot confirmed a number of players must be assessed following their return from international duty.

In his press conference, the Dutchman said: "Now we've got quite some issues from players coming back from the national teams, and we can only judge that perfectly today because today is the first time that they are all in and the first time that they are all training together again. So, let's see after the session where everybody is.

"Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] missed one game [for Argentina], he played the second one. Kostas [Tsimikas] missed out in the first game against England so I can name them all but we've got a few issues going on and let's wait and see where we are after today. [Wataru] Endo as well was also sick."