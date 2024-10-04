Here is the latest on Lionel Messi’s status for Inter Miami game at Toronto Saturday

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates already clinched the Supporters’ Shield, celebrated with it, drenched it in champagne, and their first playoff game is set. Top seeded Miami will kick off the post season Friday Oct. 25 at home against the winner of the Eastern Conference wild card play-in match.

Miami’s home playoff debut is such a big deal that MLS announced it will broadcast the match live in Times Square in New York City on the “Mega-Zilla,” a 78-foot by 330-foot digital TV screen that spans the entire block on Broadway between 45th and 46th streets.

But first, there are two rather meaningless regular-season games to be played. The first is Saturday on the road against Toronto FC (4 p.m., Apple TV) and the season finale is at home at Chase Stadium on Oct. 19 against the New England Revolution.

Saturday’s game is crucial for Toronto, which sits in the ninth and final playoff spot and is desperate to stay alive. For Miami, the only thing at stake is the MLS record for points in a season (73), which the New England Revolution set in 2021. Miami has 68 points (20 wins, eight ties, four losses) and would break the record with victories in its final two games.

But is that reason enough to play Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba against Toronto? Messi and Suarez and 37 years old, Messi has played five games in a row after a long injury layoff and will be on national team duty with Argentina next week for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela Oct. 10 and Bolivia Oct. 15.

The entire team traveled from Columbus to Toronto, coach Tata Martino said Messi will be on the game roster, but there is a good chance some of the key players will not play or play limited minutes.

“For [Messi] and the rest of the players who have been playing, the past two were very tough games against Charlotte and Columbus, so we have to take the accumulation of minutes into account,” Miami coach Tata Martino said Friday afternoon. “For Leo, we understand that accumulating minutes has been good to get him back in rhythm [after the injury], we will evaluate him and decide in the next few hours who will play [Saturday].”

A reporter asked Martino if he would take into account the fact that fans in Toronto are expected to fill the stadium in hopes of seeing Messi play.

“I have said it before, it’s unfair that we have to respond to those expectations rather than focus on the health of our players and what is best for our team,” Martino said. “I understand the expectations of the fans who go to see him. But we need to make decisions based on his health. He is coming off four and a half games and has two more with Argentina coming up with travel involved. We must be cautious with the minutes he plays because there are FIFA dates in October and November.”

The coach pointed out that Toronto is expected to be missing its Italian stars. Fernandeo Bernardeschi is suspended for yellow card accumulation and Lorenzo Insigne is recovering from a calf injury and may be limited. “We will consider all this as we pick our lineup, with our eyes set on the important games still ahead,” Martino said.

As far as Messi is concerned, trophies are more important than records.

“The points record would be nice to get, if it happens, but that is secondary,” Messi said after the 3-2 road win over the Columbus Crew Wednesday night. “The most important thing is what is coming up, with the playoffs. First, we have a best-of-three series, but then it’s elimination games and anything can happen. We have a big advantage now, being able to play at home. We are very strong at home, but we still have to prove we can win.”

Martino, who said he celebrated the Shield by drinking two beers, was asked to whether he values the Shield as much as the MLS Cup.

He replied: “It is not necessary to compare one with the other. The reality is to be the best team in the regular season merits a title, and we celebrate that. Compared to other continents, winning a league title is important. Every title is important, whether it’s one or two games played or 34. Now, we turn our attention to the playoffs.”

Center back Ian Fray, a 20-year-old from Coconut Creek, added: “We’re going to aim to win these next two games and if that gets us to 74 points, that’s amazing. Having home field advantage is a perfect situation for us, especially for me. I grew up 15 minutes from the stadium since I was a kid.”

Inter Miami has proven all season that it is a winning team with or without its Argentine captain. Miami has one loss in 17 games with Messi and three losses in 15 games without him.

Fray said winning the Supporters’ Shield was “a dream come true,” especially as a young player surrounded by world-class stars.

“Every time I step on the field with these guys, let alone winning a trophy with them, is amazing,” Fray said. “Every kid dreams of winning trophies. It’s an amazing feeling to be part of this winning culture and happy to go get more trophies.”