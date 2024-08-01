Here’s the latest update on estimated opening date of long-awaited Inter Miami stadium

Inter Miami fans will likely have to wait until the start of the 2026 MLS season to watch the team play at Miami Freedom Park. It remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi will still be on the field, as he will be approaching his 39th birthday by then.

Club managing owner Jorge Mas and other team sources had said the plan was to have the new stadium done by December 2025, which would coincide with the final stages of the MLS playoffs. Sources now say early 2026 is a more realistic estimate.

Construction began in August 2023 on the 25,000-seat stadium and 131-acre mixed use project adjacent to Miami International Airport. Plans include a 58-acre public park, more than 1 million square feet of commercial retail, entertainment, and office and hotel space.

Inter Miami has been playing at a temporary facility in Fort Lauderdale since its inception in 2020. Season ticket holders received an email this week offering automatic renewals for next season and confirming that the 2025 season “is expected to be our FINAL season here at Chase Stadium before moving to the new stadium in Miami.”

Messi signed a two-and-a-half year $150 million deal with Inter Miami last summer, which goes through 2025, has an option for 2026 and includes equity in the club upon retirement from the league.

The development of Miami Freedom Park is being led by sports/real estate veteran Devon McCorkle. Between 2016-2022, McCorkle helped lead the creation of Centennial Yards Company for CIM Group to act as the owner and master developer of a 50-acre master-planned project in Downtown Atlanta anchored by State Farm Arena, Mercedes Benz Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park.

Jorge Mas said last summer: “With Inter Miami my family set out to build something truly transformational. In just four years we have changed the perception worldwide of American soccer. As we commence construction of Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us.

“In creating a multifaceted space, we will set a new standard of what sport complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”

Those chants probably won’t come until 2026. The question is, will Messi be around to hear them?