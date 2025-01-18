USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

When was the last time the Kansas City Chiefs lost in the playoffs?

The Chiefs won all three of their postseason games two years ago in their journey to Super Bowl 57, where they won a third NFL title. Last year, they won all four of their playoff matchups as they won Super Bowl 58 – their fourth in franchise history and third in five years.

So when Kansas City kicks off its game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, the team will do so riding a seven-game postseason win streak and hoping it's just the start of a third consecutive Super Bowl championship run.

Here's what to know about the Chiefs' recent playoff success:

When was the last Chiefs playoff loss?

The Chiefs last lost a playoff game in 2022, during the postseason following the 2021 regular season.

That loss came in overtime of the 2022 AFC championship game. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged victorious, 27-24, after facing a 21-3 deficit in the first half.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished 26-of-39 for 275 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, good for a 91.3 passer rating that was better than his competitor. But Mahomes' second interception doomed his team's hope for a third straight conference title.

One game earlier, the Chiefs had defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round with a touchdown to open overtime and guarantee that Buffalo wouldn't get the ball (this was before the NFL's playoff overtime rules were changed). In this AFC championship, Kansas City again won the toss to start the extra period with a chance to win with a touchdown.

Three plays into the Chiefs' overtime-opening drive, Bengals safety Vonn Bell picked off a Mahomes pass intended for then-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Nine plays later, Cincinnati had marched into field goal range, and kicker Evan McPherson walked off the Chiefs with a 31-yard field goal for the Bengals' first conference championship since 1988.

Kansas City hasn't lost a playoff game since.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Texans playoffs game

The ESPN family of networks holds the broadcast rights to the Chiefs vs. Texans divisional round game on Saturday. Here's what to know:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: ESPN/ABC

Streaming: ESPN+; Fubo

