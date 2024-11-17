When was the last Chiefs loss? Kansas City's undefeated chances, remaining schedule

"Loss," might as well be considered part of a foreign language in Kansas City. It's a term that cannot be defined or used in a sentence, and there's a good chance that any attempt to type the word is met by an instant autocorrect to, "win."

Fans of the 31 less fortunate fanbases are left to reminisce about the good old days when the Chiefs' kingdom wasn't so powerful. They sit in their rocking chairs, flashing back to the days when Tom Brady and the Patriots were in power. They ruled over the league for nearly two decades, clinging to their influence with the assistance of what felt like a higher power. No amount of scandal could take those Patriots down. Only Father Time, who eventually comes for all of us, was successful.

While fans rejoiced when the dynasty fell apart, the destabilized league instead gave way to a new power that rose up. Often overlooked, the flyover states birthed a sleeping giant which came in the form of the Chiefs.

The NFL's imperialists have since conquered the map, laughing in the face of anyone who dares to challenge them. The Denver Broncos were brave and came closest to toppling the ruling class in 2024, only to have a field goal blocked in the final seconds in some sort of ode to an old Buffalo Wild Wings commercial.

Now the question is, will they ever lose again? More importantly, what happened to the last team that defeated Kansas City? Let's take a trip down memory lane to see the last time the Chiefs lost a game and whether we should expect to see that happen again in the near future.

When was the last Chiefs loss?

The last time the Chiefs lost was on Christmas Day in 2023 to the Las Vegas Raiders by a 20-14 score.

Mariah Carey closed out another holiday season at the top of the charts with her, "All I want for Christmas is You," hit. "The Color Purple" dominated the box office, which foreshadowed the Gatorade that would be dumped on Andy Reid after his team repeated as champions in February. It feels like a lifetime ago, but the Chiefs are approaching their one-year anniversary of their last loss, something the club has apparently since given up.

As for the Raiders, all they seem to know is losing. Vegas went all-in on that victory and the chips haven't fallen their way in the aftermath.

Those Raiders rode two defensive touchdowns to victory at Arrowhead Stadium. They were quarterbacked by Aidan O'Connell, the third player to have the starting job that season, and were coached by Antonio Pierce, who was given the interim head coaching job after the team dismissed Josh McDaniels.

There isn't much about that game that makes sense when you look back on it. Unless the Chiefs woke up with coal in their stocking, it's a loss that remains hard to describe. It marked their third defeat in four weeks and their fourth in the six games following their bye week.

Kansas City felt like a vulnerable team at the time, but history shows that was a mistake. While the Chiefs look to complete an undefeated season, the Raiders have paid for their win by losing two of their first nine games in 2024, returning to the league's basement.

Will the Chiefs go undefeated?

Perhaps the craziest part of the 2024 Chiefs is that they, once again, feel like a vulnerable team. They've toyed with losses plenty of times this season, but always end up victorious. While they appear to be a team of destiny, history shows that completing an undefeated season is unlikely at best.

There is a lot that has to go right and a willingness to go for it too. It's doubtful that the Chiefs would risk a potential three-peat just to play Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and their other stars in Week 18 just to secure an undefeated season.

They'll face arguably their toughest test to date, the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. If they manage to knock off their Buffalo foes again, then it'll be hard to avoid dreaming of them finishing the job. At that point, there would only be seven games left, with only the Steelers posing a potential problem at the moment.

Kansas City should be able to handle the other opponents, but a rest game in Week 18 does continue to cloud the possibility of an undefeated season. Reid's group has played a ton of football over the years. Going into the playoffs with potentially two weeks off could provide them with enough rest to finish their quest for three straight Super Bowls.

Don't rule the undefeated season out, but don't expect one either. Just enjoy the ride, unless you find yourself amongst those 31 less-fortunate fanbases.

Chiefs remaining schedule 2024

Here's a look at the Chiefs remaining schedule for the 2024 regular season:

