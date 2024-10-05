Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes wins WNBA Sixth Player of the Year award

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aces guard Tiffany Hayes earned the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year award Friday, the league announced.

Hayes received 38 of 67 votes from a national media panel. New York's Leonie Fiebich finished second with 21 votes. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of Washington and Marina Mabrey of Connecticut were the next two in the voting.

It’s the fifth time in the past six seasons that a Las Vegas player has won the award.

In her 12th WNBA season and first with the Aces, Hayes played in 33 of Las Vegas’ 40 regular-season games, coming off the bench a career-high 28 times and starting five games. To be eligible for the award, a player must come off the bench in more games then they start.

Hayes averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season. She also made 40% of her 3-point attempts. She joined the Aces a few weeks into the season six months after she had announced her retirement from the WNBA.

Hayes received the award on the court before the the Aces played the Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.

