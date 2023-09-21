Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Join 'The Traitors' Season 2 Cast (Exclusive)

Production on the Peacock hit reality series is currently underway in Scotland

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are moving from one Peacock hit to another, and making history in the process.

The Real Housewives of Miami couple — she the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and he the son of Scottie's former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan — have joined the season 2 cast of The Traitors, PEOPLE has learned.

Production on the second installment of the Alan Cumming-hosted psychological reality competition series, which challenges contestants to sniff out the secret saboteurs among them in an effort to win a grand prize, has begun in Scotland. It is expected to continue for the next few weeks.

Unlike last season, which saw a mix of 10 reality stars and 10 unknown players, this season's cast will only feature famous faces.



Larsa Pippen/Instagram Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen, en route to film season 2 of 'The Traitors'

The show is based on the Dutch series De Verraders. In addition to the first U.S. season on Peacock, which premiered in January, other installments have popped in the U.K. and Australia (they're available to watch on Peacock as well).

Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 32, will be the first couple to go into the game with their relationship exposed. A previous pair in Australia attempted to play the game hiding their romance but were eventually discovered and voted off.

That means Larsa and Marcus' relationship might place a big target on their backs from the get go among their fellow "faithfuls." They've already appeared inseparable, posing for cuddly selfies on Instagram Stories from Scotland on Wednesday.



PEACOCK Cirie Fields, Quentin Jiles, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Andie Thurmond, and Kate Chastain in season 1 of 'The Traitors'

The cast is expected to be made up of some of the greatest devious, strategic players across reality TV and beyond.

Last season, four-time Survivor alumna Cirie Fields won the game, taking home $250,000 in the process. She beat out Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cook (Summer House), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Ryan Lochte (Olympian) and her fellow Survivor pal Stephanie LaGrossa.

Cirie, 53, is currently competing on this season of Big Brother alongside her 25-year-old son, Jared Fields.

The full cast for season 2 of The Traitors is expected to be released soon. A Peacock premiere date has not been announced.

PEACOCK Alan Cumming (center) with the season 1 cast of 'The Traitors'

In addition to The Traitors, Larsa and Marcus co-host the iHeartRadio podcast Separation Anxiety, in which they routinely open up about their relationship.

Larsa previously told PEOPLE that she and Marcus met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles in 2019, and developed “a great foundation as friends.” In September 2022, they were spotted having lunch together in Miami, and that Thanksgiving, she spent the holiday with his family



PEOPLE confirmed that the two were officially dating in January. In February, Larsa told PEOPLE that their relationship turned romantic after she got jealous during a night out with Scottie.

"I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it," she recalled "And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation. And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."

RHOM viewers will get to see their romance in action on season 6 of the reality franchise, which was rebooted by Peacock two years ago after being previously cancelled by Bravo. In a full-circle moment, the show will move back to Bravo for next season.

All episodes of The Traitors (and RHOM) are streaming now on Peacock.



