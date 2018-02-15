Larry Fitzgerald will return for the 2018 season, Cardinals say

Larry Fitzgerald is delaying his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction for another year.

Fitzgerald will return to the Arizona Cardinals for the 2018 season, the team said.

Larry’s back. Get it? Bad joke. Good news: @LarryFitzgerald is returning for the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/4baph2VgLz — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 15, 2018





.@LarryFitzgerald informed HC Wilks last night that he's returning for 2018! More info ➡️ https://t.co/t547D9NR9H pic.twitter.com/HrOCDqruFM — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 15, 2018





Fitzgerald told new Cardinals coach Steve Wilks this week that he’ll be back for another season. Fitzgerald signed a contract extension last season but didn’t commit to playing again in 2018. Wilks revealed during an interview with 98.7 FM in Arizona that Fitzgerald told him he will return, the Cardinals’ web site said.

Fitzgerald will be working with a new coach and quarterback. Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer retired. That’s a challenge for a receiver who will be 35 before the season kicks off. But Fitzgerald is still extremely productive. He had 109 catches and 1,156 yards last season. Whoever Arizona’s new quarterback will be, he’ll be helped out by having the ultra-reliable Fitzgerald to throw to.

Fitzgerald is one of the greatest receivers ever, and will land in the Hall of Fame someday. Before then, we’ll get at least one more season to marvel at his greatness on the field.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) will return for another season, the team said. (AP)

