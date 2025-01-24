Larkins and South Dakota host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-3, 6-0 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-11, 3-3 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on South Dakota State after Grace Larkins scored 23 points in South Dakota's 72-53 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes have gone 7-4 in home games. South Dakota allows 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 6-0 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State leads the Summit with 15.9 assists. Paige Meyer leads the Jackrabbits with 5.1.

South Dakota averages 68.9 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 64.4 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 75.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the 73.0 South Dakota allows.

The Coyotes and Jackrabbits face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Coyotes. Alexi Hempe is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Haleigh Timmer averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Brooklyn Meyer is shooting 69.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

