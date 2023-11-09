Largest-ever MLS preseason event coming to Coachella Valley in 2024

A total of 10 Major League Soccer clubs will take part in a 2024 preseason event in California at Indio's Empire Polo Club, home to the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Austin FC, Charlotte FC, Los Angeles Galaxy, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis City SC will take part in the preseason event, which will take place Feb. 4-17. The 10-team event, established by sports and live entertainment company AEG with support from MLS, is the league's largest-ever preseason event.

"The Coachella Valley Invitational provides world-class facilities and a stunning backdrop for our clubs as they prepare for the upcoming season," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. "With AEG's proven track record of producing outstanding events, fans can look forward to enjoying an up-close experience with their favorite clubs and players in the days leading up to our 29th season."

Five of the 10 teams that will take part in the preseason event in Indio, California, qualified for the 2023 playoffs: Charlotte FC, Los Angeles FC, New York Red Bulls, San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis City SC.

When does the 2024 MLS season start?

The 2024 MLS regular-season schedule has not yet been released. The opening week of play likely will take place in late February or early March. For reference, the 2023 season opened on Feb. 25 and the 2022 season on Feb. 26.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLS preseason 2024: 10-team event will be held at Coachella Valley