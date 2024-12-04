Lanier scores 26 to lead No. 3 Tennessee over Syracuse 96-70 in SEC/ACC Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 26 points to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 96-70 victory over Syracuse in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers (8-0) got a double-double from Igor Milicic with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler had 14 points and eight assists. Jordan Gainey scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and Cade Phillips also had 12.

Tennessee finished with a 39-26 rebounding advantage.

Elijah Moore paced the Orange (4-3) with 24 points off the bench. Chris Bell added 12 and Donnie Freeman had 10.

Tennessee ran off 10 straight points midway through the first half and rode that to a 45-35 halftime lead. Lanier provided a bucket during that stretch and had 11 points at the break.

Moore scored 12 for Syracuse in the first half.

Al Lesar, The Associated Press