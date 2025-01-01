Lane Kiffin won't stop being weird on the internet about the College Football Playoff

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin watches during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883403 ORIG FILE ID: 20241109_tbs_in1_083.JPG

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is posting weird stuff on social media about the 2024 College Football Playoff, mostly as a way to pout about his team being left out of the final 12-team field.

After Kiffin whined about the first-round results as "proof" his team got jobbed, the Ole Miss coach decided to randomly throw support behind Penn State of all teams on Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions' quarterfinal game against Boise State is not one you'd expect Kiffin to take a side in, but he still did for some bizarre reason.

Is this some sort of sassy insult at Boise State, who got an automatic bid in the College Football Playoff after winning the Mountain West?

Is he just trying to support former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin? Is he just super into Penn State football all of a sudden?

We have no idea, but please stop being weird about all of this, Lane Kiffin. You lost to Kentucky and Florida this year. Give it a break!

