Lamont Butler scores career-high 33 points to help No. 5 Kentucky beat rival Louisville 93-85

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lamont Butler returned from a two-game absence to shoot perfect from the field for a career-high 33 points, including six 3-pointers, and No. 5 Kentucky held off rival Louisville 93-85 on Saturday for Bluegrass supremacy.

Kentucky (10-1) shot 58%, including 70% before halftime, but needed every basket to stay clear of the Cardinals (6-5). Butler, who made all 10 of his shot attempts, provided a boost with three consecutive 3-pointers coming out of the break and 14 of Kentucky’s first 16 points overall, including a layup for a 59-49 cushion.

Louisville got it to 64-61, but Kentucky mounted several small spurts for double-digit leads that withstood several Cardinal rallies. Otega Oweh added eight key points down the stretch, including a three-point play to make it 89-79 with 43 seconds remaining.

Kentucky won for the 10th time in 12 meetings.

Chucky Hepburn scored 26 points and Terrence Edwards Jr. 23 for Louisville, which shot just 44.3% but made a season-best 14 3s.

Butler topped his previous best of 23, and Oweh finished with 17 on 7-of-11 shooting.

Takeaways

Louisville: Strong perimeter shooting by Edwards and Hepburn kept the short-handed Cardinals close, but they couldn't stop Butler.

Kentucky: The Wildcats outrebounded Louisville 41-31 and made 11 of 21 from deep. All of it came in handy.

Key moment

Some pushing ensued in front of Louisville's bench after Brandon Garrison stood over Reyne Smith when he dove for a loose ball. Garrison was only called for a common foul.

Key stat

Kentucky shot 18 of 28 from the line, while Louisville made nine of just 14 attempts.

Up next

Louisville resumes Atlantic Coast Conference play at Florida State next Saturday. Kentucky faces Ohio State on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in New York.

Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press