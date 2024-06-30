Lamine Yamal is the definition of prodigy with impressive Spain showing 🔥

What were you doing at 16? It doesn’t matter; Lamine Yamal will have you beat.

The Barcelona starlet is at it again for Spain during their Round of 16 meeting with Georgia.

Despite going a goal down, La Roja have turned it around thanks to Yamal’s immense performance so far. Age is but a number for the winger, as he’s pulling the creative strings for his team-mates.

His inch-perfect cross found Fabián Ruiz at the back post, helping Spain turn things around 2-1. He recorded that assist on the night he became the youngest ever to appear in a UEFA Euro knockout stage game, and it gets better.

FABIAN RUIZ GIVES SPAIN THE LEAD!! WHAT AN ASSIST BY LAMINE YAMAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iz2Re1a9WD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 30, 2024

Yamal now has two assists to his name at EURO 2024, more than anyone else.

He’s also the first teenager to assist multiple goals since one Cristiano Ronaldo 20 years ago.

The definition of prodigy.