Lamine Yamal 10, Raphinha 9 | Villarreal 1-5 Barcelona: Player Ratings

Looking to keep up with their 17-year unbeaten streak at Estadi de La Ceramica, Barcelona took to the field to take on Villarreal on Sunday evening.

Keeping the hectic schedule in line, Hansi Flick opted for a safe mix of rotations and regular starters with players including Alejandro Balde and Pau Cubarsi given some rest.

Villarreal worked hard to create chances in the opening period but Barcelona took the lead against the run of play through a calm Robert Lewandowski finish.

The Polish international soon doubled the margin before the hosts got one back via Ayoze Perez.

Pablo Torre scored a pearl in the second half to make it 3-1 and Lewandowski then missed a wonderful chance to score a hat-trick as he struck the post from the penalty spot.

Raphinha, however, was on point to make it 4-1 before netting a stunning fifth.

Barça Universal brings you the player ratings from Villarreal 1-5 Barcelona.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 7

A decent first-half showing from the German stopper with a couple of poor decisions that were luckily masked by VAR ruling out the goals.

Ter Stegen being subbed-off in pain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Went down injured in serious pain towards the end of the first half after suffering a knee injury and unfortunately appears set to face a long time on the sidelines.

Gerard Martin: 6

A decent defensive display for the young defender but he could not make his mark in the final third as he consistently struggled with his decision-making and positioning on the field.

Inigo Martinez: 7

One of Martinez’s most disappointing performances of the season as he looked completely out of place, especially in the first half. Very often caught off his line and struggled to recover back in time to neutralise the hosts’ counterattack.

Sergi Dominguez: 6

The teenage star was reliable with his distribution but lacked the chemistry and understanding to partner with Martinez on the night.

Played a high line without batting an eye towards lethal opposition counters and often allowed the Yellow Submarines through on goal with no obstruction.

Jules Kounde: 7.5

The best player in Barcelona’s defence at La Ceramica, the Frenchman was solid in both defence and his contributions in the final third.

Struck up a wonderful partnership with Lamine Yamal and was lethal with his crosses into the box. Served as the higher-placed and more attacking full-back when Alejandro Balde was not on the field.

Pedri: 7.5

Taking up the leadership in midfield, Pedri did well to not overcommit in attack and contribute effectively to the double pivot as well. Dictated the play with his distribution and helped maintain possession through his press resistance.

Completed the game with three key passes, a staggering 70 touches and seven accurate long balls.

Eric Garcia: 6.5

A decent performance from the Spanish defender who was deployed as the primary pivot on the night.

Garcia was shaky at times and made questionable decisions with his duels but was much better from a distribution point of view. Looked more settled after Marc Casado entered the field.

Pablo Torre: 8.5

Pablo Torre celebrating his goal against Villarreal with Jules Kounde. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

A dream night for the youngster who spent last season on loan hoping to secure a place in Barcelona.

Torre was great with his distribution on the night, calm under pressure and began his special night with a wonderful assist for Lewandowski’s goal.

Improved his performance with a stunning goal from outside the box, striking the ball clean as a whistle to nestle it at the back of the net.

Raphinha: 9

The Brazilian was decisive with his contribution once more, keeping up with his good run of form. Drifted centrally at times to overload the area but also took care of duties on the left flank especially in the first half.

Finished the game with 100% dribble completion, two shots on target and one big chance missed.

Struck a thunderous goal to make it 4-1 and seal the game.

Robert Lewandowski: 9

Lewandowski celebrating the opening goal against Villarreal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s hero on the night, Lewandowski’s brace in the first half gave the Catalans a valuable lead and cushion to work with.

Scored the first goal with a well-worked finish off Pablo Torre’s assist before striking an overhead shot to net his second later in the opening period. Missed a penalty in the 65th minute.

Lamine Yamal: 10

Slightly more subdued than his usual day out, Yamal was less involved on the night than he would have liked. That, however, did not stop him from being decisive.

Catch him if you can. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The Golden Boy favourite was the one to create Barcelona’s second goal out of nothing, lofting a ball into the box with great precision to keep it away from the goalkeeper and to his teammates.

Won a penalty past the hour mark to help the team but Lewandowski unfortunately struck the post before providing a stunning outside-of-the-foot assist for the fifth goal.

Inaki Pena: 6

Largely unconvincing and unsure with his decision-making after coming on. Did not concede any goals, nevertheless.

Pau Victor: 6

Took Raphinha’s place on the left wing, freeing and potentiating the Brazilian who thereafter moved centrally. Did not make much of an individual impact.

Pau Cubarsi: 7

Improved the quality of defence instantly after coming on and showed great understanding with Martinez.

Marc Casado: 7

Stabilised the midfield and shared the brunt of the pivot responsibility with Eric Garcia after coming on.