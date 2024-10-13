Lambson runs for 3 scores, Berry throws for 3 and Southern Utah tops Eastern Kentucky 42-21

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Targhee Lambson ran for 170 yards with three touchdowns, Jackson Berry threw for three scores and Southern Utah rolled past Eastern Kentucky 42-21 on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds led 14-6 at halftime and Eastern Kentucky tied it at 14 on Joshua Carter's 2-yard run and a two-point conversion early in the third quarter.

Southern Utah then took control with three consecutive touchdowns — a 12-yard pass from Berry to Devin Downing, Lambson's 8-yard run and a 38-yard pass from Berry to Shane Carr.

The Colonels' Matt Morrissey connected with Dequan Stanley on a 9-yard TD pass, then Lambson finished off the win with a 1-yard plunge for the Thunderbirds (3-4, 2-1 United Athletic Conference).

Berry completed 13 of 23 passes for 204 yards and Lambson's 170 on the ground highlighted the Thunderbirds' 278-yard rushing effort.

Morrissey was 24-of-36 passing for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Colonels (3-3, 1-1).

Southern Utah led in total yards 482-276.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press