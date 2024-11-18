Lamar Wilkerson scores 28 to guide Sam Houston to 85-72 victory over Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 28 points and Sam Houston beat Lamar 85-72 on Sunday night.

Wilkerson shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bearkats (2-2). Kalifa Sakho scored 22 points while going 9 of 12 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds.

Andrew Holifield finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (1-2). Adam Hamilton added 13 points and Ja'Sean Jackson scored 11.

Sam Houston took the lead with 16:55 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

