Lamar Jackson and Kyle Van Noy both joked about how Dak Prescott got away with an obvious safety

Credit: NFL/Fox

Usually, NFL officiating in any one game can be so poorly called that both teams have a legitimate laundry list of gripes to complain about. But sometimes, one call is so egregious, so lopsided against one team, that it's hard not to wonder what the referees on hand were looking at.

That's exactly what happened during a bizarre sequence on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys were backed up against their own goal line in a battle with the Baltimore Ravens.

With Dallas facing a third-and-long, Baltimore star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike pressured Prescott and appeared to secure a safety by bringing the quarterback down in the end zone. There was one glaring problem, though. While being brought to the turf, Prescott shoveled off a pass to Dallas left guard Tyler Smith to clearly try and avoid a safety.

Uh, yeah, you can't do that.

But rather than cite Prescott for intentional grounding and give the Ravens the two points they earned, the referees instead prioritized calling Smith for illegal touching as an offensive lineman, which, yes, still penalized the Cowboys, but it saved them from disaster:

Controversial play in Dallas, with Dak Prescott's throw being called for illegal touching on guard Tyler Smith rather than intentional grounding (which would have been a safety). Here's the play and the start of the discussion. pic.twitter.com/xXlRR7oKTb — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) September 22, 2024

After the game, Ravens veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy took to his Twitter account to question the logic behind how this sequence was officiated. Van Noy jokingly claimed he didn't know that illegal touching by a lineman could nullify a safety in pro football. He was right to question the process:

Today I found out that if a QB is goin down for a safety you can just pass it to an O-lineman and you good?!?! What?!?! 🧐🤨 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 23, 2024

On Monday, reigning MVP Lamar Jackson caught wind of Van Noy's assessment and piled on the controversy. Jackson joked that the referees would've almost certainly penalized him for intentional grounding and given the Cowboys a safety if the situation had been reversed.

You know, given Dallas' status as a marquee NFL team seemingly appearing on national television every week, Jackson probably isn't wrong:

It would’ve been a safety if I did that😴 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) September 23, 2024

Oh, well. All's well that ends well. At least this strange non-safety sequence didn't come back to bite the Ravens, who managed to hang on for their first win of the 2024 season. Nonetheless, it's still worth wondering about how the officials screwed this play up so badly that multiple players are complaining about it in public.

These kinds of plays and calls -- where popular/famous teams are involved, no less -- are never a great look for the NFL.

