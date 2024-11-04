Lamar Jackson ends with perfect passer rating and Ravens dismantle Broncos 41-10

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns to finish with a perfect passer rating, Derrick Henry surpassed a few more rushing milestones, and the Baltimore Ravens had little difficulty with Denver’s defense in a 41-10 victory Sunday.

Baltimore’s beleaguered defense didn’t force a punt until the third quarter, but a couple early fourth-down stops helped the Ravens (6-3) build a lead as they rebounded from last weekend’s surprising loss at Cleveland. Zay Flowers had five catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Henry rushed for 107 yards and two TDs.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix caught a touchdown pass on a trick play for Denver, but the Broncos (5-4) looked outclassed at the beginning of a tough two-game stretch on their schedule. They visit Kansas City next weekend.

Henry scored the 100th and 101st rushing touchdowns of his career, and he surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground on the season for the sixth time. Henry has scored in every game this season, and he is the third player to manage at least 10 rushing TDs in seven consecutive years, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (2001-09) and Adrian Peterson (2007-13).

FALCONS 27, COWBOYS 21

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes and Atlanta maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South with a victory over struggling Dallas, who took their third straight setback and lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury.

Cousins completed 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards, including 13 in a row at one point for the Falcons (6-3). He had scoring plays of 9 yards to Drake London, 36 yards to Darnell Mooney and 11 yards to Ray-Ray McCloud, the third three-TD game of the quarterback’s debut season with Atlanta.

Tyler Allgeier capped the Falcons’ fifth win in six games by powering into the end zone from 6 yards with just over 11 minutes remaining.

The Cowboys (3-5) tried to rally behind Cooper Rush after Prescott was ruled out, having completed 18 of 24 for 133 yards and a touchdown.

CHARGERS 27, BROWNS 10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — to lead Los Angeles to a victory over Cleveland, who couldn’t get anything going with Jameis Winston.

Herbert connected on a 66-yard TD pass to Quentin Johnston and a 27-yarder to Joshua Palmer as the Chargers (5-3) built a big halftime lead and rolled to their fifth straight win over Cleveland.

Herbert finished 18 of 27 for 282 yards and was sacked six times.

J.K. Dobbins had two rushing touchdowns for Los Angeles.

The Chargers’ defense, which came in allowing a league-low 13 points per game, intercepted Winston three times, sacked him six more and limited the Browns (2-7) to just 57 yards in the first 30 minutes.

COMMANDERS 27, GIANTS 22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sensational rookie Jayden Daniels threw two touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin, and Washington beat bumbling New York for their best start to a season in almost 30 years.

Daniels hit McLaurin on scoring passes of 1 and 18 yards in the first half, and Austin Ekeler, filling in for the injured Brian Robinson, scored on a 1-yard run as the Commanders completed a season sweep of the NFC East rival Giants (2-7). Washington is 7-2 for the first time since 1996.

Austin Seibert, who kicked seven field goals in the Commanders’ 21-18 win in September, added two more, and linebacker Dante Fowler had a big strip-sack early to set up the opening touchdown. The Giants have lost four straight and fell to 0-5 at home.

Daniel Jones threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chris Manhertz and powered his way through two tackles on a 2-yard fourth-quarter TD run for New York. He added a late 35-yard TD pass to rookie Theo Johnson, but the Giants missed both 2-point conversions. Jude McAtamney kicked a 31-yard field goal in the Irishman’s NFL debut.

BENGALS 41, RAIDERS 24

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow tied a career high with five touchdown passes, Chase Brown rushed for a career-high 120 yards and Cincinnati got their first home win after routing Las Vegas.

Burrow was 27 for 39 for 251 yards. He threw touchdown passes to Brown, Andrei Iosivas, Drew Sample and the last two to Mike Gesicki. But he also had an interception that was returned by Jack Jones for a TD early in the fourth quarter.

Brown, who got a season-high 27 carries with Zack Moss sidelined with a neck injury, consistently picked up chunks of yards for the Bengals, who have struggled running the ball this season.

The Raiders (2-7) aided Cincinnati drives with penalties, and quarterback Gardner Minshew fumbled the ball away in the third, leading to a 10-yard TD catch by Gesicki, his first since last Christmas Eve when he played for the Patriots. That put the Bengals up 31-10.

PANTHERS 23, SAINTS 22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard scored on a 16-yard run with 2:18 left and Carolina snapped a five-game losing streak, beating New Orleans.

Bryce Young completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards a touchdown to improve to 1-3 against the Saints in his career. Coach Dave Canales would not say after the game if Young would start next Sunday against the New York Giants in Munich.

Hubbard ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers (2-7) got big games from a pair of rookies as tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders caught four passes for 87 yards and wide receiver Xavier Legette had his fourth touchdown of the season to avenge an embarrassing 47-10 Week 1 loss to their division foes.

BILLS 30, DOLPHINS 27

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a career-best 61-yard field goal with 5 seconds left, Josh Allen threw three second-half touchdown passes in a back-and-forth duel with Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, and Buffalo continued their domination of the Dolphins with a victory.

The teams traded leads four times in a thrilling second half that included seven consecutive scoring drives — four by AFC East-leading Buffalo (7-2) and three by division rival Miami (2-6).

Buffalo’s final drive stalled at the Miami 43 following a spike and two incompletions, and coach Sean McDermott put his faith in the inconsistent Bass, who missed an extra point earlier in the game. Bass not only split the uprights, but had enough length to reach the first row of fans in the end zone. It was the longest field goal in franchise history.

The Bills are 7-2 for the first time since 2020 and moved four games ahead of the New York Jets in the AFC East, which they have won the past four seasons. Buffalo swept its season series against Miami and has beaten Miami six straight times and 13 of 14, including playoffs. The Dolphins have also lost nine straight trips to Buffalo, a skid that dates to Dec. 24, 2016.

TITANS 20, PATRIOTS 17, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Folk kicked a 25-yard field goal with 2:32 left in overtime and Tennessee beat New England, giving coach Brian Callahan his first victory at home this season.

The Titans (2-6) snapped both a three-game skid overall and at Nissan Stadium.

The Patriots (2-7) got rookie Drake Maye back after the third overall pick out of North Carolina cleared the concussion protocol Saturday. He started after being knocked out of last week’s win over the Jets and used his legs, running for a career-best and team-high 95 yards.

New England had a final chance after Maye forced overtime with a 5-yard TD pass to Rhamondre Stevenson. But Amani Hooker’s second interception of the game clinched the victory for the Titans with 2:07 left.

CARDINALS 29, BEARS 9

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Emari Demercado ran 53 yards for a touchdown just before halftime, James Conner added 107 yards on the ground and surging Arizona put together a dominant victory over Chicago.

The Cardinals (5-4) have won three in a row for the first time in three seasons.

It’s another tough loss for the Bears (4-4), who have dropped two straight. They lost to the Commanders 18-15 last week on a Hail Mary and were burned once again as the clock was winding down against the Cardinals, though this lapse came in the final seconds of the first half.

Chicago rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked six times, completing 22 of 41 passes for 216 yards. The Bears had just 241 yards total.

EAGLES 28, JAGUARS 23

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley made a dazzling backward hurdle during a stellar performance and Nakobe Dean had a game-saving interception to help Philadelphia to their fourth straight win over Jacksonville.

Barkley had 27 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. He also had three receptions for 40 yards and a TD.

The Eagles (6-2) held on after coach Nick Sirianni wasted chances to put easy points on the board. The Eagles went 0 for 2 on fourth down and were 0 for 3 on 2-point conversions, forcing them to let Jake Elliott try a 57-yard field goal with 2:16 left.

Elliott missed, giving the Jaguars (2-7) the ball at their own 47-yard line.

But Jacksonville’s second-half rally ended when Trevor Lawrence’s terrible pass was picked off in the end zone by Dean for the linebacker’s first career interception.

LIONS 24, PACKERS 14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Kerby Joseph scored on a 27-yard interception return and Detroit converted two fourth downs into touchdowns as they continued one of the best starts in franchise history by beating Green Bay.

The NFC North-leading Lions are 7-1 for the first time since 1956. They withstood the second-quarter ejection of safety Brian Banks and won at Lambeau Field for a third straight year, thriving on a rainy and windy day.

Detroit took the lead for good on the first play of the second quarter when Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. Jahmyr Gibbs capped the opening drive of the second half by rushing for a 15-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 to extend the Lions’ lead to 24-3.

Goff had another efficient day, finishing 18 of 22 for 145 yards.

RAMS 26, SEAHAWKS 20, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Demarcus Robinson made a one-handed, 39-yard touchdown reception in overtime, and Los Angeles stunned Seattle.

With the Rams needing only a field goal after stuffing the Seahawks on fourth down on the first possession of OT, Matthew Stafford went for the win by throwing a deep ball to Robinson, who was well covered by cornerback Riq Woolen. With his one free hand, Robinson grabbed the ball in the end zone and secured it as he fell to the turf.

Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams (4-4), who have won three straight after losing four of their previous five. Robinson finished with six catches for 94 yards and both scores.

Geno Smith threw for 363 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Seahawks (4-5), who have lost four straight at home and five of six overall to fall into last place in the bunched-up NFC West. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had seven catches for a career-best 180 yards and two scores.

The Associated Press