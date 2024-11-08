Lamar Jackson covered more than half the field to gain 10 yards on a miraculous first down

.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the 2024 NFL MVP favorite for a reason.

On this mind-boggling play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, Jackson dazzled the home crowd with his elite scrambling ability.

On what looked like a clear passing play, Jackson bailed on a throw and ran all over Cincinnati's side of the field, avoiding multiple tacklers along the way to snag a key first down to set Baltimore up for a needed touchdown.

While Jackson couldn't quite get into the end zone, this was still an absolutely stunning showcase for the quarterback's unreal talents on the football field.

However, look at how much ground he covered on the run.

In fact, NFL's Next Gen Stats shared that Jackson traveled a whopping 58.1 yards to gain 10 yards and the first down. Wow.

Lamar Jackson traveled 58.1 yards to gain 10 and a first down, setting up a Derrick Henry 1-yard TD one play later.



Jackson did not cross the line of scrimmage until 10.1 seconds after the snap and had just a 4.0% probability of gaining a first down.#CINvsBAL | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/0X32KZa5DH — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 8, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Lamar Jackson covered more than half the field to gain 10 yards on a miraculous first down