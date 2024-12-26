Lamar Jackson breaks Michael Vick's NFL record for career rushing yards by a quarterback

Lamar Jackson now stands alone as the NFL's most prolific quarterback when it comes to the ground game.

In Wednesday's 31-2 win over the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback broke Michael Vick's record for career rushing yards (6,109) by a quarterback. Jackson, who is in his seventh season, accomplished the feat despite playing in 41 fewer games than Vick (143 to 102).

Jackson set the mark on a 6-yard run in the third quarter. He finished with 87 rushing yards on four carries, which included a 48-yard touchdown run.

The two-time NFL MVP – who's squarely in the running for a third honor this season – said before the season that the record was not of particular importance to him.

"I'm trying to get a Super Bowl," Jackson said on "The Lounge" podcast. "If that record comes, so be it. But that's not my goal. If it happens, I'm going to cherish it. Hopefully the record (wouldn't) be broken for a long time from now, but it's not my goal."

After the game, Jackson said he was "grateful" to break the record held by "one of my favorite players."

