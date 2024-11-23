Lamar Cardinals and the Alabama State Hornets square off

Alabama State Hornets (2-2) vs. Lamar Cardinals (1-3)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on Alabama State in Akron, Ohio.

Lamar went 19-14 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Alabama State finished 13-19 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Hornets averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 14.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press