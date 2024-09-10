Lakers to honor NBA icon Jerry West with No. 44 jersey patch this season

Jerry West, who is the inspiration for the NBA logo, won nine titles with the Lakers both as a player and in their front office throughout his career

The Los Angeles Lakers will honor Jerry West with a jersey patch throughout the entire 2024-25 season.

The Lakers unveiled a No. 44 band that will sit on the left shoulder of their jerseys this season on Tuesday. West, who played for the Lakers before working as both a coach and executive with the organization, died in June . He was 86.

West, who was the inspiration for the NBA’s logo , was one of the biggest names in the league’s existence. He played 14 seasons for the Lakers, was an All-Star in every season he took the court, and averaged 27 points per game. He helped lead the franchise to a title in 1972, and he was named the NBA Finals MVP in 1969 despite the Lakers losing that series. West made it to the Finals nine times as a player, and he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980.

West spent three seasons as the Lakers head coach before he moved into their front office. While there, he built the “Showtime” Lakers that won five championships in the 1980s. He also built the Lakers teams around Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal that won three straight championships from 2000-02.

West also worked in the Memphis Grizzlies front office and worked as a board member with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame again as a contributor, which makes him the first person to be inducted in both roles. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019, too.