Lakers announce that players are symptom-free of COVID-19 after quarantine

On March 19, news broke that two players Los Angeles Lakers players had tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced on Tuesday that after a 14-day quarantine, all players are now symptom-free. The players who reportedly tested positive did not identify themselves.

The Lakers diagnoses were part of a wave of positive coronavirus tests among NBA players and personnel.

NBA and the coronavirus

The New York Knicks announced on Saturday that owner James Dolan tested positive.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s positive test prompted the suspension of the NBA season, which started a domino effect of major sports shutdowns amid the pandemic. His teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant later announced that he was one of four players that the team said tested positive for the disease. The other three players didn’t identify themselves.

Last week, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced that he had tested positive on the same day the Lakers news broke. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers announced that three members of their organization produced positive results while the Denver Nuggets had one. Neither team noted whether the positive tests included a player.

