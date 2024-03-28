Lakers take on the Pacers, seek 6th straight win

Los Angeles Lakers (41-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (41-33, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 21-15 in home games. Indiana has the NBA's top-scoring offense averaging 122.9 points while shooting 50.5% from the field.

The Lakers are 14-20 on the road. Los Angeles is 16-22 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pacers make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%). The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Pacers give up.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Pacers 150-145 in their last meeting on March 25. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 36 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.3 points and 11 assists for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Reaves is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Lakers. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 120.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 124.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back), Anthony Davis: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press