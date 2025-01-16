Lakers looking to sign Trey Jemison to two-way deal

Jake Fischer: The Lakers plan to sign Trey Jemison to Los Angeles' open two-way spot, league sources tell me and @TheSteinLine. Lakers waived guard Quincy Olivari earlier on Wednesday.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign former Pelicans center Trey Jemison on a two-way NBA contract and waiving Quincy Olivari, sources tell ESPN. Jemison adds some frontcourt physicality for Lakers. He has averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds across 41 career NBA games. - 6:05 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The Lakers plan to sign Trey Jemison to Los Angeles' open two-way spot, league sources tell me and @TheSteinLine. Lakers waived guard Quincy Olivari earlier on Wednesday. - 6:03 PM

Michael Scotto: The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving two-way center Trey Jemison, league sources told @hoopshype. Jemison has averaged 5.1 points on 53.6 percent shooting and 4.3 rebounds in 18 minutes over three seasons combined with the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Pelicans. pic.x.com/eGdwW3bysB -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 9, 2025

