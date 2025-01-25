Lakers likely not trading Rui Hachimura

.

Dan Woike: ‘I spoke to a Lakers source about this where I was talking about a trade that involves Rui Hachimura going out in the trade and they're like, 'I don't know, Rui's pretty good!’. And that is the thing. I think that people have to realize is that like there is a reason why that is not a contract, that is not a player you might have to attach the same assets to that you would if you were sending out say, Jared Vanderbilt in a trade. It’s important to remember that. That like he has real value, he has value to what they're doing.

The Lakers start the second half of the season with a statement win over the defending-champion Celtics, 117-96. AD 24p 8r; Reaves 23p 6a; LeBron 20p 14r 6a; Knecht 13p; Vincent 12p 4a; Hachimura 10p 7r. - 12:27 AM

#Celtics lose 117-96 to #Lakers, kind of no-showed after midway through the 1Q. Fatigue, shots not going down and the LAL playing its best game of the season. Porzingis 22, Tatum 18, Brown 17, Springer 10; Davis 24, Reaves 23, James 20, Knecht 13, Vincent 12, Hachimura 10. - 12:26 AM

"He is their most direct pathway to making a 'bigger trade,'" Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times said of Hachimura. "That is the one contract — but he matters." The Lakers are +6.1 points per 100 possessions with Hachimura on the floor this season, which is second-best on the team to Austin Reaves. Hachimura is also logging a career-high 32.1 minutes, fourth-most on the squad behind James, Davis and Reaves. "JJ Redick has said this right in terms of, 'here is your job, go do your job," Woike said. "[Hachimura] has been number one in terms of consistency and doing that right now." -via Sports Illustrated / January 25, 2025

“It’s been tough, of course,” Hachimura said. “Every day literally has a different schedule, different news. It really depends on this fire thing. We don’t know our schedule for the next day. We’re worried for our houses. Some of my teammates had to evacuate their house. It’s been a lot. It is what it is. We have to switch our gear. We can’t be sorry for this. … There’s a lot of distraction right now, a lot of things going on. But we just gotta focus on ourselves, and we’ve just gotta get back to our track.” -via New York Times / January 14, 2025

Eric Pincus: Regarding aggregation, my words are usually taken out of context. For instance, if the Lakers were offered an All-Star for, say, Rui Hachimura, they'd likely consider it. But would they throw him in a deal for a lesser role player just cause to match salary? Nah -via x.com / January 7, 2025

