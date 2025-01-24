Lakers' LeBron James extends record, named to 21st NBA All-Star Game

This story has been updated with new information

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to extend records in his 22nd NBA season after he was named to another All-Star Game.

James was named a starter for the game when the league announced the Western and Eastern Conference's starting lineups on Thursday. It will be his 21st straight All-Star Game and 20th consecutive start, a record according to Lakers communications. He will be the first player over the age of 40 to start an All-Star Game.

The three-time All-Star Game MVP surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot last year when he was named to his 20th All-Star selection.

NBA All-Star Game: Who are the starters for the East and the West?

Why was LeBron James named an All-Star?

James, along with the other nine starters, were selected by a weighted vote from fans (50%), players (25%) and select media (25%). Each team's lineup consists of two backcourt players and three frontcourt players.

“In the history of the NBA, there are a lot of popular players at the end of certain seasons with the way the fan vote works for a long time they get an all-star nod and they were playing good but LeBron is still playing at an elite level,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said before Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. “He’s very deserving of this All-Star nomination. I’ll be sure to congratulate him but again just another accolade and accomplishments to add to what seems like a list of 1,000s."

He’s averaged 23.7 points, nine assists and 7.5 rebounds per game this season. James has dealt with a left foot injury that's kept him listed on the injury report in recent days.

How has LeBron James done in the All-Star Game during his career?

LeBron James has produced 434 points, 114 rebounds and 113 assists in 20 All-Star Game appearances. He’s also recorded 22 steals and made 41 of 138 (.297) of his third-point attempts.

