Lakers, Clippers expected to resume home play Monday after Los Angeles fires postponed games

Thick heavy smoke from wildfires shrouds downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers are both expected to resume playing home games on Monday after multiple games were postponed due to the wildfires burning in Los Angeles.

The NBA informed the Clippers and Miami Heat on Sunday that their game in Los Angeles Monday night is expected to be played as scheduled at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The Lakers and Spurs are likewise expected to play their scheduled game at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

With fires still burning in Los Angeles, the status of each game remains subject to change.

Each team had home games postponed over the weekend amid the fires that have burned throughout the city. A Clippers home game against the Charlotte Hornets scheduled for Saturday was postponed. Lakers games against the Hornets and and Spurs were also postponed.

Makeup dates for the postponed games have not yet been set. An NFL playoff game between the Rams and Vikings scheduled for Monday that was slated to be played in Inglewood will instead by played in Arizona.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed Wednesday's road loss to the Denver Nuggets to be with family members who were impacted by the Palisades fire. He was back at practice on Sunday as the Clippers prepared for their game against the Heat.

Kawhi Leonard left the team before its game in Denver to be with family who were threatened by the Palisades Fire. He was at practice on Sunday. Both Nico Batum and Terance Mann said they believed he and his family were doing OK. “I know Kawhi had left the team for that game to… — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 12, 2025

As of Sunday, 153,000 Los Angeles-area residents had been placed under evacuation orders and another 166,000 had been warned to prepare for a potential evacuation order. At least 16 people had died in the fires.