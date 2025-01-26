Laid out! Watch BKFC KnuckleMania 5 fighter get flattened by hellacious left hand

.

Brandon Meyer landed an all-time brutal knockout Saturday at one of the biggest bareknuckle events ever.

At BKFC KnuckleMania 5, Meyer (3-2) left opponent Zedekiah Montanez (0-1) sprawled out backward on the canvas looking like a starfish as the result of a massive left hook. The stoppage came at 0:39 of Round 2.

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 took place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and was reported by the promotion to be the most-attended (17,762) event in the city's "modern combat sports history."

Even if nothing else happens, Meyer made BKFC KnuckleMania 5 a memorable one for his brutal knockout, which you can check out below:

x.com

Up-to-the-minute BKFC KnuckleMania 5 results include:

Brandon Meyer def. Zedekiah Montanez via knockout – Round 2, 0:39

Travis Thompson def. Zachary Pannell via knockout – Round 2, 0:41

Phil Caracappa def. Noah Norman via disqualification – Round 4, 0:40

Cody Russell def. Logan Tucker via knockout – Round 3, 0:49

Itso Babulaidze def. Bryan McDowell via unanimous decision (48-42, 47-43, 48-42)

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Laid out! Watch BKFC KnuckleMania 5 fighter get flattened by hellacious left hand