🚨 LAFC sign veteran Aaron Long to new deal through 2027

LAFC have extended the contract of veteran center-back Aaron Long, the club announced Thursday afternoon.

A one time MLS Defender of the Year, long has made 79 appearances for LAFC and should earn quite a few more after signing a new deal through 2027.

The 33-year-old is an MLS veteran in the truest sense, winning the Supporters Shield with the New York Red Bulls back in 2018.

LAFC will look to strengthen in the offseason after falling in the Western Conference semifinals to the Seattle Sounders. But with Long returning for the forseeable future, they keep hold of an experienced head at the back.

“Aaron is one of the best central defenders in MLS,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said.

“His experience and leadership have been an important part of our success over the last two years, and we are excited that Aaron, his wife Elise and their family have chosen to remain at home in L.A. as we continue to work together to win more trophies."

