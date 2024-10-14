LAFC edges struggling Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 with stoppage time goal

VANCOUVER — A stoppage time goal from Ilie Sanchez lifted Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over the struggling Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

LAFC (18-8-7) surged into the match with Mateusz Bogusz scoring just 34 seconds in.

The 'Caps (13-12-8) rallied and levelled the score in the 63rd minute with an own goal off of L.A. defender Eddie Segura.

Vancouver created ample chances across the second half, but it was Sanchez who broke the deadlock in the third minute of injury time.

Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made two saves and Hugo Lloris stopped three on-target shots for an LAFC club that saw its win streak stretch to five straight games.

The result was a blow for a 'Caps team that has gone winless in six matches (0-4-2) and is desperately trying to avoid starting its post-season run with a play-in game.

Fans were still filtering to their seats when LAFC opened the scoring in the first minute Sunday.

David Martinez sailed a long ball down the field, with both Bogusz and Vancouver's Bjorn Utvik in pursuit. Bogusz got a foot on it, chipping a shot up over Takaoka and into the 'Caps net to make it 1-0.

The goal was his 16th of the season.

The visitors threatened to add to their lead across the first half as the Whitecaps struggled to handle an aggressive press.

Bogusz set up another opportunity with a corner in the 20th minute. The Polish striker swung a ball into the six-yard box where Eddie Segura directed a header on net. Takaoka stretched out and got a hand on the ball for the save.

The 'Caps got a chance in the 36th minute when Brian White went one-on-one with Lloris. The 'keeper darter out to the top of the six-yard box and smothered the ball before the American striker could get his shot off.

L.A. outshot Vancouver 7-6 across the first half, and 3-1 in on-target shots.

The home side returned to the field with renewed aggression, controlling play and creating ample scoring chances.

The work paid off in the 63rd minute when the Whitecaps levelled the score off a free kick after LAFC's Sergi Palencia was shown the yellow card.

Stationed near the edge of the penalty area, 'Caps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter curled a ball into the six-yard box, where it pinged off Palencia in traffic and in past Lloris for the equalizer.

Substitute Deiber Caicedo came within inches of giving Vancouver the lead in the 72nd minute when he beat his defender near the goal line and launched a shot that just missed the far post.

Sanchez — who came off the bench for David Martinez in the 59th minute — scored the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time, collecting a ball from former Whitecap Kei Kamara and putting a right-footed shot just past Takaoka's outstretched finger tips to make it 2-1.

NOTES: Both sides had a number of players away on international duty. Vancouver's Ali Ahmed (Canada), Sam Adekugbe (Canada), Andres Cubas (Paraguay), Ryan Gauld (Scotland), Fafa Picault (Haiti) and Pedro Vite (Ecuador) were all with their national squads, while L.A. was missing Denis Bouanga (Gabon), Cristian Olivera (Uruguay) and Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg). … Whitecaps midfielder Stuart Armstrong missed the game due to a calf injury. He's considered day to day. … An announced crowd of 30,303 took in the game at B.C. Place.

UP NEXT: The Whitecaps wrap their regular-season campaign with a visit to Real Salt Lake on Saturday. LAFC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes the same night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press