Labour plan for cohabiting laws are anti-libertarian, says former High Court judge

Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, identified a lack of rights for cohabiting couples as an 'injustice' - Heathcliff O'Malley

Labour’s plans to introduce a form of common law marriage for cohabiting couples would cause legal “chaos” and be “incredibly anti-libertarian”, a former High Court judge has said.

Sir Paul Coleridge said that giving couples an automatic right to each other’s property if they have lived together for a certain amount of time would also “undermine” the commitment involved in marriage.

In 2021, about 3.6 million couples were living together without being married or in a civil partnership, with the number of cohabiting couples increasing by 144 per cent since 1996.

Some people assume that living together gives rise to a “common law marriage”, but in reality cohabitation creates no general legal status, meaning couples have little claim on each other’s property if their relationship comes to an end.

At Labour’s conference in Liverpool last week, the shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry identified a lack of rights for cohabiting couples as an “injustice” which the party would seek to end if it gets into office.

“For too long, women in cohabiting couples have been left with no rights when those relationships come to an end,” she said.

“If there is no joint property or parental responsibilities, a man can leave his partner with nothing, especially if he has the means to go to court, and she does not.

“It is time we reviewed this issue in England and Wales, as it has been in New Zealand, Scotland and Ireland. No woman should be forced to get married or stay in an unhappy relationship just to avoid ending up on the street.”

Plan is ‘incredibly anti-libertarian’

However, Sir Paul – who stepped down from the judiciary in 2014 to concentrate on his pro-marriage charity, the Marriage Foundation – said the idea was wrongheaded.

He told The Telegraph that the problem identified by Ms Thornberry of women being left in a vulnerable position involved an “infinitesimally small number” of cases, while her proposed change would represent a huge extension of the state into people’s private lives.

Story continues

“It’s incredibly anti-libertarian and state interventionist,” he said.

“Why I ask myself, should the state impose on two individuals obligations to support each other when they haven’t voluntarily entered into it?

“The whole point about marriage is when you decide to get married you each mutually agree that this imposes on you lifelong obligations of support of some kind or another, and then the courts interpret that in different ways.

“Is it really going to be said that if two people share a flat, that somebody is going to end up with financial obligations that were never contemplated at the time?

“It is an appalling idea that the state should impose this on people.”

Reform would ‘undermine’ marriage

Sir Paul also said such a reform would “undermine” the commitment involved in marriage.

According to research by the Marriage Foundation, unmarried couples are almost three times more likely to have split by the time their child turns 14 than those who married before the birth.

Even after taking into account background factors such as ethnicity, age, education and relationship happiness, the probability of splitting up is higher in unmarried parents than those who married before or after the birth of their first child.

Sir Paul said: “The point about marriage is you voluntarily undertake mutually this commitment, one to the other, and that is a very important part of the bonding process.”

Marriage is more likely to last “because people have stopped and thought and had the discussion and decided they want to live together,” he said. “If you just impose it on people you will hugely undermine that process.”

Relationships could end early

In New Zealand, couples who have lived together for more than three years gain legal rights which mean their property is divided in the same way as those who are married.

But Sir Paul said introducing such a system in this country could force people into ending their relationship before the three year mark, which would be “very destructive where children are concerned”.

“It’s a perfectly predictable unintended consequence,” he said. “People would drift along and then pull out, and again, it’s nearly always the women who get left in the lurch. That’s also pernicious.”

Under previous proposals, couples would have the right to opt out of a common law marriage with a written agreement. However, Sir Paul said: “I’d rather have an opt-in clause personally. It’s called marriage.”

He also said the reform would result in an explosion of litigation. “It will cause chaos to everybody except the lawyers,” he said. “It would be another wonderful swathe of litigation, which the courts can’t cope with anyway.”

Sir Paul said the courts already had “very good powers” to deal with the children of unmarried couples, and that he was “perfectly happy” to see these rights “reformed and improved”.

But he added: “This is a soundbite crowd pleaser from Ms Thornberry.

“Don’t let the state start telling people what they do and don’t have to do.”

A spokesman for Ms Thornberry said: “We welcome the Marriage Foundation’s engagement with our review of the law in this area, and - while it would be premature to debate the implications of specific proposals that do not yet exist - we look forward to discussing the concerns the foundation have raised directly with them as part of our consultation process.

“Marriage is a hugely important institution which plays a special part in our national way of life, and nothing we propose will seek to undermine or diminish that.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.