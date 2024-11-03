La Salle hosts American to open season

American Eagles at La Salle Explorers

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts American in the season opener.

La Salle finished 11-6 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Explorers shot 43.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

American went 10-9 in Patriot League play and 8-9 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 6.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press