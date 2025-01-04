La Liga reject Barcelona’s latest attempt to register Dani Olmo, Man United and Arsenal on red alert

Barcelona have failed with their latest attempt to register Dani Olmo for the season, according to El Chiringuito.

La Liga grants licences to players for the duration of their contracts. However, Olmo and Pau Victor were given only temporary permits for registration until the end of December to allow the club time to prove fresh revenue streams.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been fighting tooth and nail to get both men registered for Hansi Flick, who expressed his displeasure with the situation.

Barca are in a difficult spot and need all hands on deck to compete, but after their recent meeting with the RFEF (the Royal Spanish Football Federation), there is still no end in sight.

With Barca struggling to get the deal ratified, several European giants are beginning to show interest in the Spanish international even though his agent claimed he is prioritising the Catalan giants.

Manchester and Arsenal have shown interest in Olmo, who has taken La Liga by storm with five goals and four big chances created in 11 appearances. In the Champions League, he has netted once and provided an assist.

The 26-year-old can link midfield to attack with his incisive passing and dribbling. He also brings the x-factor in the final third. He can shoot, finish, and pull off unpredictable moves, making him a nightmare for any rearguard.

Man United could use Olmo in the inside left attacking position in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. He can help unlock Rasmus Hojlund up top, adeptly filling the role Pedro Goncalves played at Sporting CP.

United are in the bottom half of the table, and signing a player like Olmo can provide the spark they need to climb up the table.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are without talisman Bukayo Saka for the next two months and could use firepower in their forward line. Olmo would be quite the addition.

At the moment, Barcelona are planning contingency moves to get the former RB Leipzig man registered, but they could prove futile, opening the door for a Premier League switch.