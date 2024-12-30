La Liga outfit look to capitalise on Utd man’s ‘ostracism’ in Jan – his agent has already opened the door to a loan

With it looking as though Antony will continue playing a minor role under Ruben Amorim, his agent left the door open for a potential change of scenery in January.

Since the new head coach took the reins in November, Antony has made six appearances across all competitions; just three of those outings were in the Premier League, where he is yet to make a start, and they totalled only 50 minutes worth of action on the pitch.

Last week, his agent, Junior Pedroso, spoke out to try and provide some clarity on the 24-year-old’s uncertain Old Trafford future, revealing that ‘many clubs’ had approached him with ‘concrete interest’ in signing his player.

He adds that while United ‘have never expressed any interest’ in offloading Antony in the near future, a deal could come to fruition if all parties agree that it’s the best option.

“If the club thinks it would be a good idea to loan Antony out in January so he can get more minutes and regain his trust, we will work together on that option,” Pedroso said.

Antony offered January escape route to Spain

Alas, an option may well have arrived in the form of Real Betis, who, according to journalist Mateo Gonzalez, have established their interest in adding Antony to their ranks in the coming weeks.

The La Liga outfit are looking to capitalise on the ‘player’s ostracism’ in Manchester and have already initiated contact through Betis’ Sporting Director, with the winger’s entourage said to be on board with the prospect of him reviving his career in Spain.

It’s thought an agreement will be ‘very difficult’ to reach, though – presumably because of Antony’s £200,000-a-week wages.

