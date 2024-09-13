La Liga defender addresses Barcelona return rumours: “Right now I’m not worried”

Oscar Mingueza was one of the breakthrough talents during Ronald Koeman’s tenure at Barcelona and only left in July 2022 when Xavi made it clear that he did not count on him.

The young defender made the move to Celta Vigo that summer and soon established himself as a mainstay with the Galician side.

Despite his continual growth, not many expected him to explode to life the way he has this season.

In just four games so far in La Liga, the ex-Barcelona star has two goals and three assists to his name and has been one of the best in the business.

As such, talks of a possible return to Barça have already begun to do the rounds, with the Catalans retaining a buyback clause, as well as still owing 50% of the player’s rights.

In fact, Celta Vigo are considering offering to buy Barcelona’s 50% of the player’s rights for €6 million as reported earlier this week.

Speaking to the media recently, Mingueza commented about a plethora of Barcelona-related topics including his departure and a possible return.

The La Masia graduate began, quite naturally, remembering his departure from the Catalan club and how it was not easy for him as a youngster who was brought up in Barcelona.

“It is never easy to leave a team as big as Barça, with the sentimental value it had for having been there for 15 years. It’s something difficult but I faced it with the utmost enthusiasm and desire,” Mingueza said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Mingueza is shining at Celta Vigo. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

When asked to detail his adaptation after leaving Barcelona and how he got accustomed to the environment and football at Celta, he said,

“It was not hard at all, leaving my city and my team, because I had things very clear. I knew I wanted to play and here they welcomed me super well and it was easier than I thought.”

“I am super grateful to the city, the team, the colleagues, technicians. Everyone has made me feel like I were at home,” he added.

Currently, in the best moment of his career, Mingueza has largely been linked with a return to his former club but the player clearly refused to consider such an option at this point in the season.

“Right now I’m not worried about anything. I’m focused on my own. I have things very clear, I know what I want and right now it is to be in Celta and have a very good season at an individual and collective level.”

“The coach and the board know what I want, I have things very clear. I’m focused on having a good year and on the team,” he added.

Finally, the ex-Barcelona player gave his two cents on the team’s start to the season compared to that of Real Madrid’s, saying

“Barça, with many young people, are playing very well and Real Madrid have not started as they would have liked but they are Madrid and they will always fight for the maximum.”