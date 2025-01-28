La Liga chief takes another shot at Barcelona over registration controversy – ‘We are against this’

La Liga president Javier Tebas remains firm on his stance regarding the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, despite the precautionary measure granted to them by the Spanish Sports Council (CSD).

This allowed both players to feature in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. However, Tebas is convinced that the registration of these players will eventually be reversed.

His stance was made clear during an event hosted by the Association of Sports Press of Madrid (APDM), where LaLiga received recognition for its “LaLiga Vs.” initiative, which aims to combat hate crimes both in football and society.

Against the registration

Tebas expressed strong opposition to Barcelona’s registration of Olmo, stating that LaLiga is actively challenging this decision in the appropriate legal bodies.

He emphasized that LaLiga believes the registration was not made in accordance with the law and is fully supporting the clubs who have voiced their concerns.

“We are against its registration and we are putting the resources that correspond to us in the relevant bodies. And where we ask that it not be registered, logically,” he began saying as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Tebas acknowledged that these clubs have a valid point, as LaLiga’s actions reflect its belief that a legal error has been made in this case.

“They are right. If we as a League are raising the corresponding resources it is because we believe that a decision has not been taken in accordance with the law as it should be,” he added.

Challenging the outcome

When asked about the possibility of clubs being able to challenge matches that Olmo plays in, Tebas clarified that once a player is registered with a license, there is no legal avenue to dispute the result of a match.

Olmo currently holds a valid license, meaning even if LaLiga’s appeal is successful at a later stage, it won’t impact the outcome of any games he has already played in.

“In the field of sports law, when a player has a license, and at this moment Dani Olmo has a license to play, there is no room for challenging a match, even if they may later rule in our favour,” he explained.