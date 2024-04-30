LA Lakers rumors: Bronny, Darvin Ham, Trae Young trade lead immediate offseason questions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing exit from the 2024 NBA Playoffs after the Denver Nuggets won the first-round series 4-1. Now that the Lakers' offseason has officially begun, the focus shifts to identifying crucial moves that can help turn things around.

The biggest question that is currently hanging in the air is regarding LeBron James' future in the NBA. After the Lakers' narrow 108-106 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series on Monday night, James made it clear that he will not be addressing any questions regarding his plans for the future. With the deadline of June 29 approaching, the uncertainty of whether he will opt into the final year of his contract with the Lakers or become an unrestricted free agent is keeping everyone on their toes.

Here are the most prominent rumors the Los Angeles Lakers must address this offseason.

NBA Playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from playoffs by Denver Nuggets. Where does LA go from here?

Los Angeles Lakers rumors: David Ham's future in Los Angeles

The future of Darvin Ham's job is still being determined following the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets, making it the second biggest question after Lebron James' future.

As reported by ESPN, reliable sources within the organization have told Dave McMenamin that a decision on Darvin Ham's coaching future in Los Angeles is expected to be made in the coming days.

Reflecting on the Game 5 loss to the Nuggets, Ham expressed his determination to learn from the experience and grow as a coach.

"So, you want to do everything in your power not to prevent and continue to feel this feeling we're feeling now, the feeling of defeat. So again, control what I can control, continue to grow, and hopefully be a better coach for it," Ham said.

USA TODAY's Jeff Zillgitt writes, "Ham seems to have the backing of owner Jeanie Buss, but that doesn't mean he is guaranteed to come back for a third season."

Lakers finish to season has left coach Darvin Ham’s future in serious peril, as some stakeholders indicate he is highly unlikely to return, sources say.



What went wrong for L.A. and inside LeBron James’ future at @TheAthletic with @sam_amick, @jovanbuha: https://t.co/soHAI7QRpk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers rumors: Trae Young potential trade

The Atlanta Hawks' star player, Trae Young, is a name that has been buzzing in potential trade discussions. The Los Angeles Lakers, armed with a possible three first-round pick for the 2024 NBA Draft and tradeable contracts tied to Reaves and Hachimura, add more fuel to the trade rumor fire.

The trade rumor involving Trae Young was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha. They mentioned that the potential of a trade for Young is 'expected to be discussed.'

In the 2023-24 season, Young has been a force to be reckoned with, recording an impressive 25.7 points and 10.8 assists per game. His performance has undoubtedly caught the attention of many front offices, fueling the excitement and anticipation surrounding the potential trade.

.@WindhorstESPN believes Trae Young could be a target for the Lakers in the offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/LLpoOp5eyk — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 30, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers rumors: Bronny James potential drafted to Lakers

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha, LeBron James shared his heartfelt dream of playing with his son, Bronny James, that could be the most compelling factor in his decision to stay.

The 2024 NBA Draft, scheduled for June 26, could see a significant turn of events. Sources have revealed that the Lakers organization is not just considering but is 'open' to the possibility of drafting Bronny James. This move could potentially fulfill LeBron's long-standing desire to play his last year in the NBA alongside his son.

Bronny James, who declared for the NBA Draft after a year at USC and a cardiac arrest episode in July 2023, has become a focal point of discussion. The uncertainty surrounding his health and where he might be drafted has added a layer of intrigue to the upcoming draft.

USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James will enter the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and will also enter the transfer portal, he said on Instagram Friday. pic.twitter.com/uZlqrfQPvb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2024

