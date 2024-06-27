LA Lakers pick Tennessee's Dalton Knecht with 17th pick in 2024 NBA draft
With the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht.
Knecht had a lengthy college career that started at Northeastern Junior College, continued at Northern Colorado and ended with Tennessee for the 2023-24 season. The transfers paid off for Knecht, who was named the 2023-24 SEC Player of the Year. Knecht was also named a first-team All-American. He finished his college career with a bang, with a 37-point performance in the Vols' loss vs. Purdue in the Elite Eight.
Here's what to know about Knecht:
Dalton Knecht scouting report
Strong on catch-and-shoot 3s, can drive to the basket with power and finesse, and is athletic. Will need work defensively, and yes, he’s 23, but that shouldn’t be a detractor. He delivered great offensive performances late in the season, scoring 40 against Kentucky and 37 against Purdue in the Elite Eight. — Jeff Zillgitt
Dalton Knecht college stats
During the 2023-24 season with the Volunteers, Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game (45.8% from the field), 4.9 rebounds per game. He shot 39.7% from beyond the arc.
Dalton Knecht height, weight
The 23-year-old Knecht is 6-foot-5, 212 pounds.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dalton Knecht to Lakers with 17th pick in 2024 NBA draft