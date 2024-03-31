La La Anthony Praises ‘Best Friend’ Kim Kardashian for Helping with Prison Mentorship Program (Exclusive)

Anthony's nonprofit organization ThreeSixty mentors and rehabilitates young men who are incarcerated at Rikers Island in New York City

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty La La Anthony (left) and Kim Kardashian

La La Anthony is grateful to have Kim Kardashian in her "corner."

The BMF star, 41, tells PEOPLE that the SKIMS mogul, 43, has been a source of support and advice as she grows her nonprofit organization ThreeSixty, which mentors and rehabilitates young men, between the ages of 18 and 21, who are incarcerated at Rikers Island in New York City.

"She's my best friend, so it's great to have a better friend that you can bounce ideas off of or say, 'What do you think about this?' " Anthony explains of Kardashian. "Or even just, 'What does the law say when it comes to this?' Because she's studying to be a lawyer, so it's great to say, 'Hey, what does the law say in this situation? Or what would you do here?' "

"I mean, it's a great thing to talk about and have someone in my corner in that way," she continues, "and I admire all the amazing things that she's done, and she has just provided so much support to ThreeSixty as well."

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Kim Kardashian speaks at a White House event in June 2019

Kardashian passed the "baby bar" — California's first-year law students' exam — in 2021 and has since been continuing her studies with the goal of earning a law degree. She developed an interest in criminal justice reform after helping several people commute their prison sentences.

While speaking at the TIME100 Summit last year, Kardashian even said she would give up reality TV to focus on her legal career. "I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," she said, when asked if she would ever consider a life away from the cameras.

"The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done," she added of her criminal justice reform work.

As for Anthony, she tells PEOPLE that being a mom to a teenage boy — she shares 16-year-old son Kiyan with her ex-husband Carmelo Anthony — drives her passion for her work with ThreeSixty.

"At this age they are still so young," she said. "When you talk to them, especially if you have your own kids, you just become so much more compassionate. It feels like any one of our kids could be one bad decision away from being in a similar situation."

Michael Loccisano/Getty La La Anthony and her son Kiyan

Her nonprofit provides mentorship, mental health support and various leadership and enrichment programs to Rikers' young inmates. "We want them to be prepared with certain skills so they can really get out there and back into life and into the workforce after release," Anthony tells PEOPLE.

She says ThreeSixty has already seen some inspiring success stories, including one former inmate who, within less than a year of his release, got a full scholarship to study at Columbia University.

"It's really amazing to see that when you take them out of jail and put them in the right environment, with the right opportunities and love and support, incredible things can happen," Anthony notes.



