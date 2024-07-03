LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Preview, predictions and lineups

LA Galaxy and LAFC are all set to renew their rivalry this week in Major League Soccer action at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy have climbed all the way up to second in the Western Conference after winning six of their last seven league matches with 40 points, just behind rivals LAFC only on goal difference. Greg Vanney's team are fresh off a 3-0 triumph last weekend over in-state foes San Jose Earthquakes, with Dejan Joveljic and Joseph Paintsil getting on the scoresheet while Riqui Puig made his return from a groin injury off the bench.

Like the Gs, LAFC too have experienced lots of recent success as they've embarked on an 11-match unbeaten that includes 10 wins and 1 draw across all competitions. The Black and Gold are coming off a 3-0 victory over Colorado Rapids, and the 2022 MLS Cup champions last lost a match back on May 4 vs San Jose -- an impressive feat to say the least.

Here's 90min's preview of El Trafic on July 3.

What time does LA Galaxy vs LAFC kick-off?

LA Galaxy vs LAFC H2H record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: LAFC 2-1 LA Galaxy (6 April 2024) - MLS

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC on TV and live stream

LA Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the Galaxy camp of the contest is veteran midfielder Gaston Brugman. The 31-year-old is still recovering from a knee injury but should be back in action in the next couple of weeks.

LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs LAFC

LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs LAFC ( 4-3-3 ): McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Aude; Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo; Pec, Joveljic, Paintsil.

LAFC team news

Cristian Olivera remains unavailable for selection as he's with Uruguay at Copa America 2024. La Celeste took down the USMNT 1-0 last time out in the final group stage matchday in Group C, so LAFC won't be seeing Olivera at BMO Stadium for at least another week.

Lorenzo Dellavalle is set to miss the contest with a knee injury, and he's expected to return to the mix within the next few weeks.

The versatile Mateusz Bogusz is coming off a hat trick in the team's win over Colorado, bringing 2024 goal tally to 12.

LAFC predicted lineup vs LA Galaxy ( 4-3-3 ): Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Chanot, Hollingshead; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga.

There isn't really much separating these two southern California based clubs, and their positions in the Western Conference table shows that. Both teams have plenty of firepower up front and in the middle of the park while boasting respectable defenses.

It'll be close with the match-winning goal coming late on, but the Galaxy will get their revenge over LAFC after falling in the first meeting back in April.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 3-2 LAFC