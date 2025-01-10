LA fires updates: Rams playoff game moved, area sports affected by Los Angeles wildfires

The deadly wildfires spreading rapidly throughout Southern California have displaced more than 100,000 people, who have been forced to flee their homes as firefighters battle at least five active fires in Los Angeles County.

Given the danger still facing Southern California, and the emergency personnel and resources required to combat the wildfires, the local professional and college sports teams are also making alternative scheduling plans.

The NFL moved the Los Angeles Rams' Monday night playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to State Farm Stadium in Arizona "in the interest of public safety." The NHL postponed the Los Angeles Kings game Wednesday night and the NBA followed suit, postponing the Los Angeles Lakers' home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

At least five people are dead and thousands of homes, businesses and even iconic Hollywood landmarks are either threatened, damaged or already destroyed by what Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called a "historic firestorm" during a late Wednesday night briefing. Authorities warned more injuries and death are possible until the fires can be contained.

Here are more updates on how the Los Angeles fires are impacting the sports world:

NFL moves Rams playoff game vs. Vikings to Arizona

The NFL isn't waiting any longer for what was trending toward an inevitable decision. The league announced Thursday evening that Monday night's wild-card game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, which was scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will be moved to Arizona.

"The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA," the league also revealed in a statement.

It's not the first time the NFL has moved a Monday night contest from Southern California due to wildfires. A matchup between the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins in 2003 had to be shifted to Tempe, Arizona. The displaced Chargers lost 26-10. — Nate Davis

Rams send players home after fire breaks out near practice facility

The Los Angeles Rams held practice on Thursday, where smoke plumes were visible from their facility in Woodland Hills, California. The team, however, canceled media availability later in the day so players could head home after a new fire — The Kenneth Fire — broke out nearby in West Hills less than five miles away from their practice facility.

The Kenneth Fire has burned 50 acres so far, according to Cal Fire.

The Rams canceled post-practice media availability to let players get home as there is a new fire breaking out in West Hills, which is just a few miles from the team's practice facility in Woodland Hills. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) January 10, 2025

'Surreal': Steve Kerr's childhood home, high school burned down

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says his childhood home in Pacific Palisades was leveled by the Palisades Fire, which has burned more than 17,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 structures in just three days, according to Cal Fire. Kerr called the loss "devastating" and "shocking."

"It's been tough. My family is fine. My mom is in good hands, but her house is gone," Kerr said ahead of the Warriors matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. "That's my hometown and all of my friends who are from there have pretty much all lost their homes, their family homes, their childhood homes. Our whole high school (Palisades Charter High School) is gone. The town looks like it has been completely wiped out."

Kerr said his parents bought the home in Pacific Palisades in 1969. He said he recently had dinner there two weeks ago with his 90-year-old mother, who is "safe and sound" after evacuating on Tuesday.

Steve Kerr confirms his childhood home in Pacific Palisades burned in the fire. He said he was there two weeks ago for dinner with his mother (who made it out safe). Here he is in detail on the devastation of the fire and the memories gone. pic.twitter.com/mvJuBwPo9g — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 9, 2025

Sean McVay: Rams personnel impacted by wildfires

On Thursday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said some members in the organization have been impacted by the fires, including a couple staff members who had their homes affected.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everybody that's been affected by these fires,” McVay said. “It's one of those deals that almost doesn't feel real, but it certainly is real to the people that are affected. Praying that as many people are okay. You just see the amount of people that are affected, it's one of those deals that, you know, it gives you perspective. So hopefully get this stuff under control. It's been a unique week. Unfortunately for us, there's been some people that have been affected — in regards to power outages (and) recommended evacuation. A couple of our staff members did have their homes affected. But fortunately, to my knowledge, nobody has been injured and you know for that we're grateful.” — Tyler Dragon

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody that's been affected by these fires." -HC Sean McVay pic.twitter.com/sVYxeDgdCC — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 9, 2025

Chargers limit outdoor exposure amid wildfires

The Los Angeles Chargers adjusted their practice schedule this week to limit outdoor exposure for players and staff ahead of their road playoff contest versus the Houston Texans. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Wednesday that Chargers wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal had an "intense night" as his Calabasas home was impacted by the fires. — Tyler Dragon

Lakers coach JJ Redick loses home in Palisades fire: Report

JJ Redick, the Los Angeles Lakers first-year coach and longtime NBA player, revealed earlier this week that he lives in the Palisades neighborhood in the direct path of the Los Angeles area wildfires raging through the region. Redick said his family was among the more than 100,000 people evacuated from their homes and that they were all safe.

But Redick's house, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, has not survived the damage caused by the flames.

Tragic fires in L.A. have impacted so many, including Lakers personnel such as head coach JJ Redick who lost his home. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/fTbO0NEgST — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2025

The NBA postponed Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with the multiple deadly fires not contained as of Thursday afternoon.

UCLA cancels men's volleyball matches

UCLA canceled two upcoming men's volleyball matches because of health and safety concerns stemming from the deadly wildfires causing damage and devastation throughout the Los Angeles area.

The Bruins were scheduled to host Farleigh Dickinson and St. Francis on Thursday and Friday at Pauley Pavilion, but those matches are off for the time being. UCLA said in its announcement there is a possibility the matches could be rescheduled at a later date. The school announced Wednesday night it would curtail campus operations, canceling undergraduate classes and moing graduate courses to remote instruction the rest of the week.

Pepperdine, Loyola-Marymount women's basketball games postponed

Two Los Angeles area universities have postponed women's basketball games scheduled for Thursday night as dangerous wildfires in the region continue to wreak havoc on the community.

Loyola-Marymount announced its West Coast Conference game against San Diego is off and will be played at a later date this season "as a precautionary measure due to air quality concerns inside Gersten Pavilion due to the renovation project and to prioritize the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans."

Pepperdine, located in Malibu, also announced its WCC game against Portland was postponed "due to the ongoing Palisades Fire and restricted access to campus." Pepperdine is slated to host Loyola-Marymount in women's basketball on Saturday. No decision has been made on the status of that game as of Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets game postponed due to LA fires

The NBA announced that Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets, scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Center in Los Angeles, has been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the area. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the NBA statement read. "We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."

Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed earlier this week that he lives in the Palisades community impacted greatly by the wildfires and that his family were among those evacuated from their homes. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr also said Tuesday night that his 90-year-old mother was forced to evacuate as well.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL playoffs game update

The Los Angeles Rams reiterated in a statement released Thursday that the team is still planning to hold its NFL playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings as scheduled on Monday night. The game, part of the league's wild-card weekend, is slated to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, not far from where multiple deadly wildfires continue to cause damage to the Los Angeles area.

The Rams confirmed that the NFL's contingency plan is to move the playoff game to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona if it's deemed unsafe to play at SoFi Stadium on Monday.

"That is currently only a contingency plan and if that happens we will inform all ticket holders via email what that means for their current tickets," the Rams emphasized in their statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in contact with local officials, the NFL and NFLPA. We hope you all are somewhere safe and we hope to see you Monday night."

Swimmer Gary Hall Jr. loses home, Olympic medals in wildfires

Gary Hall Jr. said the wildfires still raging across the Los Angeles area came so quickly that he had to leave all 10 of his Olympic medals behind. The home he was renting in Pacific Palisades, California, and using as the base for his business was consumed by the fire, destroying almost all his possessions, Hall Jr. told the Sydney Herald.

"I did think about the medals. I did not have time to get them," Hall Jr. said. "Everyone wants to know did the medals burn? Yeah, everything burnt. It’s something I can live without. I guess everything is just stuff. It’ll take some hard work to start over. What can you do?"

Hall won back-to-back gold medals in the men's 50-meter freestyle at the 2000 (Sydney) and 2004 (Athens) Olympics. He also won three golds as a member of Team USA's relay teams in 1996 (Atlanta). In addition, he won three silvers and two bronzes during his Olympic career.

Read more about a scene Hall called "worse than any apocalypse movie you’ve ever seen."

NFL could move Rams-Vikings playoff game to Arizona due to wildfires

The NFL is ready to move the wild-card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings if it can't be safely played on Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The league said in a statement Wednesday it is still preparing to play at the Rams' home stadium, but there are contingency plans in place to shift the game to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, if necessary due to the destructive wildfires active in the region.

"The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires," the statement read, in part. "We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA."

Historic Los Angeles golf course in wildfire's path

One of the country's most historic golf courses, Riviera Country Club, is squarely in the fire's path. The home of the Genesis Invitational was moved into a mandatory evacuation zone with the blaze unable to be contained yet. The club is set to host its PGA Tour event from Feb. 13-16. The Genesis is considered one of the Tour's signature events.

The video below shows how close the fires are to Riviera. Here's more on the potential impact from Golf Week.

Updated video of the wildfires rapidly approaching Riviera Country Club.



Reporters in the area have estimated the fires are moving at 2-3 football fields PER MINUTE. pic.twitter.com/U7KZjCMv84 — Tee Times (@TeeTimesPub) January 8, 2025

Report: Kawhi Leonard steps away from Clippers to help family

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has stepped away from the team in order to help members of his family who were forced to evacuate due to the Southern California wildfires, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Leonard — who reportedly purchased a home in the hard-hit Pacific Palisades area in 2021 — will miss the Clippers' Wednesday night contest in Denver, and it is unclear when he will return to the team.

Los Angeles Kings game postponed

The Los Angeles Kings' game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night was postponed, the NHL announced.

"In light of the devastating effects of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena, NHL Game No. 653, has been postponed," the NHL said in a statement issued Wednesday. "The thoughts of the entire NHL family are with the Kings, hockey fans and the people of the Los Angeles area during this difficult time."

The league added that a makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

USA Today reporters Steve Gardner and Scooby Axson contributed to this story

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA fires live updates: Rams playoff game moved, area sports affected