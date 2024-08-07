De La Cruz lead the Reds over the Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz again battered the Marlins while at bat and on the bases, going 4 for 5 with two doubles, as the Cincinnati Reds routed Miami 8-2 on Tuesday night.

A night after hitting two homers and two doubles, De La Cruz singled in the first, doubled and scored in the third and hit a bases-loaded double in the fourth that scored two. He then scored after stealing his major league-leading 58th base of the season, snagging third without a throw while Marlins starter Max Meyer (2-2) was in his stretch.

Going on the pitch after singling in the eighth, his speed distracted shortstop Xaver Edwards into a throwing error on Spencer Steer’s grounder, taking third without breaking stride. He was stranded.

The Reds also got a strong outing from starter Nick Lodolo (9-4), who gave up two runs on two hits in six innings. He struck out seven.

CARDINALS 4, RAYS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victor Scott II and Tommy Pham each hit two-run homers, Sammy Gray pitched seven innings and St. Louis beat the Tampa Bay in the opener of a three-game series.

Scott, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, hit his first big league homer in the four-run second inning. Pham added a double in a 2-for-4 night.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Rays, who were visiting St. Louis for the first time since Aug. 27, 2017.

The Cardinals had lost four of their previous five games and eight of 12.

BREWERS 10, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Willy Adames hit a pair of two-run homers and Milwaukee routed the Atlanta, handing them their third straight loss.

Colin Rea (10-3) dominated the Braves for seven innings, striking out a season-high nine batters while allowing five hits and one walk. Rea has not given up a run in his last three road starts, spanning 19 innings. The Brewers improved to 14-5 in Rea’s 19 starts this season.

Adames was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, giving him 75 on the season. William Contreras was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Joey Ortiz, Rhys Hoskins, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang had two hits apiece as the Brewers finished with 16.

Bryce Elder (2-5) gave up seven runs on eight hits in just 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked tw

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston pitcher Framber Valdez lost a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning when Texas slugger Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in the Astros’ victory over the Rangers..

Valdez was on the verge of his second no-hitter in just more than a year when Seager sent the first pitch he saw in the ninth, an 85 mph slider, into the stands in right field. It was Seager’s fifth homer in five games.

The 30-year-old left-hander cruised through eight innings but finally began to stumble in the ninth against his Texas rival and the defending World Series champions.

Robbie Grossman drew a leadoff walk on Valdez’s 99th pitch, but the 100th was the second Texas double play of the game on Ezequiel Duran’s bouncer to Alex Bregman at third.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run home run, Chris Bassitt struck out a season-high nine in seven innings to snap a three-start losing streak and Toronto beat the Baltimore.

Addison Barger hit a two-run double in Toronto’s five-run sixth inning as the Blue Jays handed Baltimore its 14th loss in its last 24 games.

Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was scratched minutes before the first pitch because of pain in his upper back and shoulder.

Right-hander Albert Suárez started in place of Rodriguez and struck out six over five scoreless innings.

CUBS 7, TWINS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga gave up two hits through seven innings, Isaac Paredes hit a three-run drive for his first homer with the Cubs, and Chicago beat Minnesota.

Imanaga retired the first 10 hitters he faced before issuing his only walk of the game, then gave up a two-run homer to Royce Lewis, but the Cubs went on to end Minnesota’s five-game winning streak. The 30-year-old left-hander struck out 10 — nine swinging — to tie his career high.

Paredes, acquired from Tampa Bay in a July 28 trade, finished with two hits and four RBIs. Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a run-scoring triple in the sixth, to help the Cubs win for the fifth time in seven games.

NATIONALS 11, GIANTS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood homered, tripled and scored four runs, and Washington erased a quick four-run deficit to beat San Francisco.

Wood also walked twice and stole two bases for the Nationals, who have won three of four after losing five straight.

CJ Abrams hit a three-run homer and Keibert Ruiz had three hits including a solo shot for Washington, which finished with 15 hits. Alex Call added a pair of RBI doubles and a walk.

MacKenzie Gore (7-9) continued his recent struggles but navigated through five innings for his first win since June 14, allowing five runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out six. Over his last nine starts, Gore is 1-4 with a 7.24 ERA.

Three Washington relievers combined to pitch four scoreless innings of one-hit ball to close it out.

RED SOX 6, ROYALS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dominic Smith scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning on a call that was overturned on a challenge, and Boston beat Kansas City.

Smith doubled to open the sixth and moved to third on a single to center field by Eric Sogard. After David Hamilton struck out looking, Smith charged home on a pitch by KC’s Seth Lugo that bounced in front of the plate and got away from catcher Salvador Perez. Perez chased the ball to the backstop, wheeled and threw to Lugo, who appeared to tag Smith for an apparent out.

The Red Sox challenged the call, which was overturned on review.

Later in the inning, with the bases loaded and two out Yoshida singled through the right side, driving in two more runs.

The Red Sox, who have won the first two games of the three-game set, trail the Royals by a half-game for the third American League wild-card spot.

ROCKIES 6, METS 3

DENVER (AP) — Jake Cave hit a home run, Elias Díaz had two hits and two RBIs, and Colorado beat the New York Mets.

Cave hit a two-out, two-run homer off Luis Severino (7-5) to cap a three-run fourth inning and Díaz singled in an insurance run in the eighth.

Harrison Bader had a two-run single and Brandon Nimmo had two hits and an RBI for the Mets, who have lost four of six and were playing their third game in three days at three different sites. The Mets lost at the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday before winning in St. Louis on Monday in the makeup of a May 8 rainout.

The game was delayed nine minutes by a heavy rain in the fifth inning and the teams played through a brief shower in the sixth.

PADRES 6, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Donovan Solano had four hits and four RBIs, and San Diego used six pitchers to shut out Pittsburgh in a game delayed nearly three hours due to rain.

Solano had four singles, including a pair for two runs each. It was his first four-hit game since Sept. 26, 2023.

Adrián Morejón struck out two in one inning of relief after replacing Bryan Hoeing (2-2) with two outs in the fifth. Hoeing gave up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings and earned the win.

Tanner Scott came in for Jason Adam, who allowed two hits and a walk in one inning, with two outs in the seventh and struck out Jared Triolo — ending a bases-loaded threat. Scott allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings before Jeremiah Estrada struck out the side in the ninth.

Padres starter Dylan Cease gave up a two-out double to Rowdy Tellez in his only inning before a two-hour, 40-minute delay due to rain.

San Diego has won 12 of 14 games to move into the first NL wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

WHITE SOX 5, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox snapped their American League record-tying losing streak at 21 games on Tuesday night, beating Oakland.

Jonathan Cannon gave up one run over six innings to end his personal drought while helping the White Sox to their first victory since early July.

Chicago on Monday matched the longest losing streak since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles lost 21 in a row, falling to the Athletics 5-1. The NL record since 1900 is held by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 straight.

TIGERS 4, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Parker Meadows homered and drove in two runs, Keider Montero pitched six strong innings and Detroit beat the Seattle.

Montero (2-5), making the ninth start of his career, allowed just four hits, including Luke Raley’s solo homer in the fifth.

Meadows put the Tigers on the board first with an RBI single off Mariners starter Luis Castillo in the fourth, and Detroit plated two more runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Colt Keith and Wenceel Pérez to make it a three-run game.

Meadows made it 4-1 with a 415-foot blast off Trent Thornton in the eighth.

Raley pulled Seattle within two runs with his homer in the fifth inning, and Seattle scored again when Jorge Polanco hit a flyball that fell between Pérez and Meadows in right-center field for an RBI single in the ninth.

PHILLIES 6, DODGERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez pitched six strong innings, Edmundo Sosa and Kyle Schwarber homered back-to-back in the ninth and Philadelphia beat the Los Angeles in a matchup of the National League’s top two teams.

Sánchez (8-7) allowed one run and five hits, struck out two and walked one to help end the Dodgers’ three-game winning streak.

Schwarber’s two-out RBI single knocked Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw (0-2) out of the game in the fifth and gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. After Austin Hays’ double, Kershaw had an 0-2 count on Brandon Marsh before hitting him to set up Schwarber.

Making his third start of the season, Kershaw gave up one run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five against no walks.

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol sustained a strained right hamstring that forced him out in the sixth, a day after he came off the 60-day injured list. The Phillies battered his replacement, Brent Honeywell.

